8th pay commission: Here's how central govt employees, pensioners and stakeholders can submit feedback — Stepwise guide

8th pay commission: Central government employees, pensioners, representative groups, unions and stakeholders can submit their feedback online to the 8th central pay commission (CPC). This comes as the panel started consultation process before it announces final recommendations that will significantly impact salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff.

Formed every 10 years, the 8th CPC chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted in November last year. Other members of the panel include Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council as a Member and Member-Secretary Pankaj Jain.

Deadline to submit suggestions extended: Details The commission has extended its deadline invited representatives of central government employees to submit their memorandum of suggestions till 31 May 2026. This is a month's extension from the previous deadline of 30 April after the process began on 5 March 2026.

It has since begun meetings with employee representatives and stakeholders across various states in April, has other meetings scheduled in May and June, and plans to schedule more meets in due course.

The final recommendations are expected around 18 months after the panel was formed in November 2025 — sometime in 2027. To reach its consensus, the 8th CPC will gather views and inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyse the data and then decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

To this end, it also invited applications from candidates for full-time and part-time consultant roles on a one-year contractual basis, “to make recommendations related to emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees and on pensions”.

8th CPC: Here's how to submit feedback Visit the official 8th CPC portal or the designated MyGov memorandum submission page.

You will have to select the valid category — Individual Employee / Pensioner; Association or Union; Ministry or Department

Complete OTP verification using the registered mobile number or email ID.

Fill in the memorandum form with relevant suggestions related to: Salary revision, fitment factor, allowances, pension restructuring, pay matrix changes.

Review the details carefully and submit the response online.

After successful submission, the portal generates a Unique Memo ID for reference and tracking purposes. How long does it take from recommendations to be implemented? Looking at past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, roll out takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027, may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

The 8th Pay Commission was notified on 17 January 2025 and scheduled to come into force by 1 January 2026. However, final recommendations are still pending.

Using the previous pay commission timelines as reference, the process is lengthy:

The 7th Pay Commission took two and a half years from formation to rollout,

The 6th Pay Commission took two years from formation to rollout;

The 5th Pay Commission took three and a half years to be implemented. Who is expected to benefit from 8th pay commission? About 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees are set to be impacted by the 8th CPC's decisions.

There are 18 levels of employees, and the individual hikes will depend on the level of the employee or pensioner as basic pay of these employees differs from level to level. Basic pay is expected to rise from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480.

For pensioners (retired central government employees receiving pension payouts), the DA or DR is expected to reflect in their payout too. While the current minimum pension is near ₹9,000, this could jump to between ₹22,500-25,200 depending on the final fitment factor and changes incorporated by the 8th commission.