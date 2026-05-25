8th pay commission: Here's how central govt employees, pensioners and stakeholders can submit feedback — Stepwise guide

8th pay commission: Central government employees, pensioners, representative groups, unions and stakeholders can submit their feedback online to the 8th central pay commission (CPC). This comes as the panel started consultation process before it announces final recommendations that will significantly impact salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff.
Formed every 10 years, the 8th CPC chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted in November last year. Other members of the panel include Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the PM's Economic Advisory Council as a Member and Member-Secretary Pankaj Jain.
The commission has extended its deadline invited representatives of central government employees to submit their memorandum of suggestions till 31 May 2026. This is a month's extension from the previous deadline of 30 April after the process began on 5 March 2026.
It has since begun meetings with employee representatives and stakeholders across various states in April, has other meetings scheduled in May and June, and plans to schedule more meets in due course.
The final recommendations are expected around 18 months after the panel was formed in November 2025 — sometime in 2027. To reach its consensus, the 8th CPC will gather views and inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyse the data and then decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
To this end, it also invited applications from candidates for full-time and part-time consultant roles on a one-year contractual basis, “to make recommendations related to emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees and on pensions”.
Looking at past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, roll out takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027, may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
The 8th Pay Commission was notified on 17 January 2025 and scheduled to come into force by 1 January 2026. However, final recommendations are still pending.
Using the previous pay commission timelines as reference, the process is lengthy:
About 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees are set to be impacted by the 8th CPC's decisions.
There are 18 levels of employees, and the individual hikes will depend on the level of the employee or pensioner as basic pay of these employees differs from level to level. Basic pay is expected to rise from ₹18,000 to ₹51,480.
For pensioners (retired central government employees receiving pension payouts), the DA or DR is expected to reflect in their payout too. While the current minimum pension is near ₹9,000, this could jump to between ₹22,500-25,200 depending on the final fitment factor and changes incorporated by the 8th commission.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.