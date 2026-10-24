8th Pay Commission: How could a 450-day leave encashment limit boost retirement payouts? Expert explains

An increase in the maximum permissible leave encashment limit from 300 to 450 days can provide central government employees with a larger retirement payout under the 8th Pay Commission.

This proposal can meaningfully boost retirement savings and the financial well-being of central government employees and pensioners if accepted. It will allow eligible employees to encash an additional 150 days of accumulated earned leave, bringing the current limit to 300.

However, it is vital to keep in mind that the existing limit remains unchanged until the 8th Pay Commission approves a revision, which the central government then officially approves.

What is leave encashment, and what are unions demanding? To put it simply, leave encashment permits central government employees to receive payment for the eligible accumulated earned leave that remains unused at retirement. The total amount is calculated based on the applicable pay components and eligible leave balance, subject to the prescribed ceiling.

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For example, the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) is one among the trade union bodies that are spearheading the demand to raise the maximum leave encashment limit from 300 days to 450 days. The aim of the union is to improve the livelihoods of serving and retired central government employees.

Furthermore, the employee unions and associations supporting meaningful changes to retirement benefits want the 8th Pay Commission panel to consider the proposal while also reviewing financial benefits, allowances, and service conditions.

However, this demand, like those of prominent unions and associations regarding the fitment factor, allowances, annual increments, etc., remains a proposal and should not be treated as an approved change to the existing rules.

How could a 450-day limit boost retirement savings? Expert explains Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar, explained this in detail, stating, "Leave encashment lets central government employees receive payment for unused earned leave at retirement. It is calculated on the last drawn basic pay plus DA and is currently capped at 300 days. Raising the limit to 450 days, if accepted, would allow employees to encash up to 15 months of pay instead of 10. Since the payout is tax-exempt for government employees, it could meaningfully boost retirement savings, especially alongside a higher revised basic pay."

Therefore, it is clear that a higher ceiling can, hence, increase the lump-sum amount that is available to eligible employees at retirement, thus helping them meet immediate expenses or strengthen their post-retirement financial base and overall cushion. Do note that the actual benefit in this case will depend on the employees' eligible accumulated leave and applicable pay at retirement, along with other applicable rules and regulations.

What can central government employees and pensioners expect? The central government constituted the 3-member 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025. This is a temporary body headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. The commission was given an 18-month mandate as per the terms of reference (ToR) to table the final report. This places the expected report timeline at around May-June 2027, tentatively, subject to the commission’s progress.

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Currently, the 8th Pay Commission’s consultative process is continuing, and the leave encashment proposal, along with other prominent demands, is going to be analysed and assessed through the commission’s recommendations and the government's eventual decisions.

Employees should therefore wait for an official announcement and eventual government approval before factoring in a higher ceiling into their retirement plans. For more recent developments and official updates, they can visit the8th Pay Commission website at: https://8cpc.gov.in/