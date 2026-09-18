8th Pay Commission: How current Dearness Relief rules work and what central govt pensioners demand

The 8th Pay Commission’s three-day visit to Chandigarh is set to conclude on Friday, 18 September. Currently, the panel continues its consultative discussions with eligible employee unions, pensioners, associations, and other stakeholders.

Following today's meeting, the 8th Pay Commission will prepare for another key set of meetings in Bengaluru on October 7 and 8, 2026. The last date to submit official documentation in the prescribed format to sit for the Bengaluru meeting is today.

Even though no specific agenda was decided for today’s meeting, salary revision and fitment factor remain major issues; pensioners' organisations have also sought changes in how Dearness Relief (DR) is revised and paid, along with a host of other critical changes related to pension payments and reforms.

Here is a look at the current DR rules for central government pensioners and the key changes sought by pensioner and employee organisations before the 8th Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission: Where the panel stands now The 8th Pay Commission is a temporary body. It was constituted by the central government on 3 November 2025, with an 18-month mandate. The commission has three members. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is its chairperson, Pulak Ghosh is a part-time member, and Pankaj Jain is the member-secretary.

As of today, the 8th Pay Commission panel has completed more than 10 months of its allocated time. During this period, the commission has held numerous meetings in key locations across the country, including Delhi, Ladakh, West Bengal, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: What employees want from CGEGIS revision

Continuing the same trend, the commission looks to wrap up its 3-day visit to Chandigarh today and then head to Bengaluru on October 7-8. The aim of the commission is to ensure comprehensive participation by eligible stakeholders and to maintain a transparent, democratic discussion process.

What are the current Dearness Relief rules? The Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO)'s pension payment framework categorically states that DR is payable to eligible central government pensioners. This includes family pensioners at rates notified by the central government from time to time. Based on the same, banking institutions calculate the amount and credit it along with the pensions.

It is vital to note that treatment in such cases can differ for pensioners who take up employment again. Generally, when a retired pensioner secures reemployment, they cannot draw DR during the entire period of re-employment. This, however, is subject to several exceptions and stipulations.

Family pensioners may continue to receive DR on family pension while employed, subject to the applicable government rules and conditions.

What is the formula for calculation of Dearness Relief? Standard Monthly DR amount = Basic Pension x Current DR Percentage/100.

Gross pension = Basic pension + DR − applicable deduction towards the commuted portion, if any.

DR Arrear Calculation (When a retroactive rate hike is declared) Monthly arrear = Basic pension x (New DR% - Old DR%)/100 Total arrears = Monthly arrears x Number of months delayed. Now, let us take a simple example to understand these formulas: If a pensioner has a Basic Pension of ₹40,000 and has not commuted any pension, then:

DR amount = ₹ 40,000 x 60/100 = ₹ 24,000 (Here 60 is the current DR rate) Then the cumulative gross pension = ₹ 40,000 + ₹ 24,000 = ₹ 64,000 How is the DR percentage calculated? DR% = (12-month average of AICPI-IW -261.41)/ 261.41 x 100

261.41 is the base inflation index value fixed by the 7th Pay Commission. All these metrics are utilised holistically to calculate the Dearness Relief granted to pensioners.

8th Pay Commission: Current DR rules and key pensioner demands

Key Issue Current position/demand Dearness Relief (DR) payment Paid along with pension at government-notified rates. DA/DR rates are generally revised twice a year. Re-employed pensioner Generally, DR is not payable during re-employment, subject to exceptions and exceptional circumstances. Family pensioner DR on family pension continues during employment. Revision frequency Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) has sought a quarterly revision of DA/DR based on a three-month average Point-to-point compensation Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS) has sought an examination of the point-to-point compensation DR merger The Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has proposed merging DA/DR with basic pay once it crosses 25% Future review FNPO has proposed a Permanent Wage Review Body and a fresh fitment factor review when DA/DR reaches 50%

Note: The demands discussed above are indicative; for complete details, refer to the official memorandum submitted by the respective union.

What could potentially change under the 8th Pay Commission? Prominent pension organisations and associations have placed several proposals before the 8th Pay Commission. Bharat Pensioners Samaj (BPS), for example, has urged for a quarterly revision of DA/DR based on a 3-month average, along with examination of point-to-point compensation.

On similar lines, the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) has also highlighted the proposal of merging DA/ DR with basic pay once it crosses 25%. They have also demanded a Permanent Wage Review Body, along with a fresh fitment factor review when DA/DR reaches 50%.

The core aim of these demands from unions is to improve the lives of pensioners and make them capable and more financially stronger to combat rising inflation and day-to-day expenses. It may be noted that the ideas put forward before the 8th Pay Commission are just views for now.

Employee unions get this chance once every 10 years or so, and the eventual decision by the 8th Pay Commission when it submits its final report in a few months' time is going to have a profound impact on the salaries, pensions, and Dearness Relief (DR) and Dearness Allowances (DA) of serving employees and pensioners.

For now, nothing has been approved by the 8th pay commission panel or the government. The 8th Pay Commission's recommendations, expected to be submitted by May-June 2027, will determine whether the existing DR mechanism is retained, modified or otherwise changed under the next pay and pension framework.