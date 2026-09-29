8th Pay Commission: How will salary hikes under 7th and 8th CPC compare at same fitment factor? We calculate

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage and has scheduled more meetings in Bengaluru and Mumbai in October. The panel will discuss suggestions with employee unions, representatives, groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders during its visits before releasing its official recommendations.

Overall, the commission's decisions are expected to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, as well as defence and railway personnel and retirees.

Composition and role of the 8th Pay Commission Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a former Supreme Court judge, is the Chairperson, and other members on the panel include Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer as Member-Secretary; and Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as Member of the Commission.

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The commission is examining changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, fitment factor, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.

Notably, employee and pensioner groups have expressed demand for a higher fitment factor. The expectations range from 1.83 (cautious) to 3.83 (optimistic). As of now, the panel has not made its official recommendations, and the Centre will also have to approve them before they are implemented.

Fitment factor, explained Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure. The primary formula used is as follows:

Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay.

Thus, under the 7th CPC, with a fitment factor of 2.57, basic pay rose from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000 as follows: ₹7,000 x 2.57 = ₹18,000.

7th vs 8th CPC: Pay comparison for 2.57 fitment factor? Today, we calculate how much of a salary hike another 2.57 fitment factor could provide to beneficiaries under the 8th CPC, compared with the increase given in the 7th CPC. Check calculations below:

Pay Matrix Level 6th CPC Basic Pay 7th CPC Basic Salary after 2.57 fitment factor 8th CPC estimate: 2.57 fitment factor Level 1 ₹ 7,000 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 46,260 Level 2 ₹ 7,743 ₹ 19,900 ₹ 51,143 Level 3 ₹ 8,444 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 55,769 Level 4 ₹ 9,922 ₹ 25,500 ₹ 65,535 Level 5 ₹ 11,362 ₹ 29,200 ₹ 75,044 Level 6 ₹ 13,774 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 90,978 Level 7 ₹ 17,471 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 1,15,393 Level 10 ₹ 21,829 ₹ 56,100 ₹ 1,44,177 Level 13 ₹ 47,899 ₹ 1,23,100 ₹ 3,16,367 Level 18 ₹ 97,276 ₹ 2,50,000 ₹ 6,42,500

When can we expect the official announcement? As per the timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months of the constitution (on 3 November 2025). This means February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions. But the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.