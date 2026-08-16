8th pay commission: Here's how unions, stakeholders can apply for meetings in Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Jaipur

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) is in its consultation stage now, with plans to interact with employee and pensioner associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees and other stakeholders across the country.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission. Its official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.

Notably, the panel closed submission of suggestions on 15 June and of data on 31 July. Further, it has invited applications till 31 August, for 23 full-time and part-time consultants on contract basis at various experience levels and pay scales.

Meetings on: Why are these significant? Since March, the commission has conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to collect and analyse data before deciding on pay, allowances, and pension for employees and pensioners. Amid this consultation stage, the panel notified a number of meetings to be held in August and September, including dates in Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai.

While the commission did not release an agenda for the visits, these meetings are expected to feature discussions and deliberations on several recurring themes raised during discussions and in memorandums submitted by prominent unions.

These meetings are significant as suggestions made by representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.

Full list: State visits and meetings in August, September The commission recently concluded a four-day session in Delhi between 7 and 10 August and has scheduled meetings in this and the next month, in Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai and Puducherry.

Notably, the links seeking appointment are available for stakeholders, unions, and associations of central government or UTs, who submitted their memorandum and have not yet interacted with the commission. Check details as follows:

Jaipur — 31 August to 1 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Jaipur from 31 August to 1 September (Monday-Tuesday).

Concerned stakeholders from Rajasthan, who want to interact with the commission at Jaipur may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNmE3MDgwMDQ3NzI2YjIwMjYwODAzMTQx

Chennai — 7-8 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Chennai from 7-8 September (Monday-Tuesday).

Concerned stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, who want to interact with the panel at Chennai may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNmE2MWUyMmIzNTMxOTIwMjYwNzIzMTMz

Puducherry — 9 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Puducherry on 9 September (Wednesday).

Concerned stakeholders, belonging to only UT of Puducherry, who want to interact with the commission at Puducherry may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 18 August here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNmE2MWUyZjk4YjU4NzIwMjYwNzIzMTM0

Chandigarh — 16-18 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Chandigarh from 16-18 September (Wednesday).

Concerned stakeholders, belonging to states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh UT, who want to interact with the commission at Puducherry may submit request seeking an appointment on or before 25 August here — https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNmE2ODNlYjQ4NGY3MjIwMjYwNzI4MTM4

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Notably, while no date has been announced, the Railway Ministry last month said the commission intends to visit railway departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in Mumbai and seeks to gain firsthand experience of the workers and employees' working conditions.

8th CPC: What outcome is expected? The commission is examining changes that are desirable and feasible in the emoluments, including for pay (usually includes salary structure, pay matrix), allowances (usually include Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief, HRA), and other facilities/benefits, in cash or kind (includes increment, promotions, etc.), having regard to rationalisation, contemporary functional requirements and specialised needs.

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The panel's decisions are expected to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees. Notably, central government employees and armed forces personnel account for about 0.7% of India's 60-crore workforce and nearly 9% of the country's formal sector.

When can we expect 8th CPC's decision? As per the timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months since constitution (on 3 November 2025). This means February or April 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions. But its absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027.