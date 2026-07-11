8th pay commission: Here's how employees, pensioners, govt departments can submit data — Stepwise guide

8th pay commission: Constituted every 10 years, pay commissions are expected to make decisions that significantly impact salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff. Following the usual timelines, the 8th pay commission (CPC) is expected to announce its final recommendations 18 months after being formed, by mid-2027.
The announcement will impact around 1 crore beneficiaries — close to 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and nearly 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees.
The 8th CPC allows employees, government departments, pensioners and unions to submit feedback online through the designated portal only.
It recently extended the window seeking data submissions from central, state and union territory (UT) departments and ministries through its Online Data Portal — from 30 June to 31 July 2026. The order directed designated nodal officers to ensure the uploads are completed within the extended deadline.
Before it makes formal recommendations, the commission undertakes state visits and meetings with various employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather suggestions. It began this process in March and plans to schedule more meetings in due course.
To reach consensus, the 8th CPC gathers inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
Notably, the committee has closed submission of suggestions and memorandum on 15 June after extending the deadline twice from 30 April and 31 May.
Stakeholders include industrial and non-industrial central government employees, personnel belonging to the All India Services, Defence Forces, Union Territories; officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, members of the Regulatory Bodies (except the Reserve Bank of India) set up under the Acts of Parliament, officers and employees of the Supreme Court, officers and employees of the High Courts whose expenditure is borne by UTs, judicial officers of the subordinate courts in UTs, pensioners, service associations or unions, central government ministries or departments or organisations and UTs.
As per the timeline followed over the decades, the commission is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution. Notably, since it began on 3 November 2025, we can at earliest expect any formal announcement earliest between February to April 2027.
When it comes to the roll-out, this could take longer. Historically, even once the pay commission's recommendations are made, implementation takes two to three more years to complete. This means that any hikes or recommendations made in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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