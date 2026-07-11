8th pay commission: Here's how employees, pensioners, govt departments can submit data — Stepwise guide

8th pay commission: Constituted every 10 years, pay commissions are expected to make decisions that significantly impact salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff. Following the usual timelines, the 8th pay commission (CPC) is expected to announce its final recommendations 18 months after being formed, by mid-2027.

The announcement will impact around 1 crore beneficiaries — close to 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and nearly 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees.

8th CPC: Here's a stepwise guide to submit data The 8th CPC allows employees, government departments, pensioners and unions to submit feedback online through the designated portal only.

Submission of data is requested on this portal for 8th pay commission — https://data.8cpc.gov.in/

You will have to login using your email and fill in the displayed captcha in order to register before submissions.

A notice on the CPC website says the commission has extensive data requirements and is only accepting inputs made via the specified portal.

The commission added that “physical data / stand above excel sheets / hard copies / emails, etc. shall not be considered / entertained.”

It recently extended the window seeking data submissions from central, state and union territory (UT) departments and ministries through its Online Data Portal — from 30 June to 31 July 2026. The order directed designated nodal officers to ensure the uploads are completed within the extended deadline.

8th CPC discussions underway — Latest updates Before it makes formal recommendations, the commission undertakes state visits and meetings with various employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather suggestions. It began this process in March and plans to schedule more meetings in due course.

To reach consensus, the 8th CPC gathers inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

Notably, the committee has closed submission of suggestions and memorandum on 15 June after extending the deadline twice from 30 April and 31 May.

Also Read | Bengal govt to release 50% Dearness Relief arrears for pensioners in Kolkata

Stakeholders include industrial and non-industrial central government employees, personnel belonging to the All India Services, Defence Forces, Union Territories; officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, members of the Regulatory Bodies (except the Reserve Bank of India) set up under the Acts of Parliament, officers and employees of the Supreme Court, officers and employees of the High Courts whose expenditure is borne by UTs, judicial officers of the subordinate courts in UTs, pensioners, service associations or unions, central government ministries or departments or organisations and UTs.

When can we expect the 8th CPC announcement? As per the timeline followed over the decades, the commission is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution. Notably, since it began on 3 November 2025, we can at earliest expect any formal announcement earliest between February to April 2027.