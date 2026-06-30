8th Pay Commission: How family unit formula could boost salaries, expert explains

Anticipation continues to build around the 8th Pay Commission, its salary revisions, the fitment factor decision and a host of other aspects. A closely watched aspect is the concept of the ‘family unit’.

A family unit is a ‘critical assumption’ used by the pay commissions to estimate the minimum cost of maintaining a government employee’s household. The metric serves as the basis for calculating the ‘minimum basic pay’.

Family unit: Concept, meaning and significance Highlighting its significance, Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, said, "The family unit is one of the assumptions the pay commission uses to estimate the minimum cost of maintaining a government employee's household. It represents the size of the family whose essential living expenses are taken into account while arriving at the minimum basic pay. The 7th Pay Commission based its estimates on a family unit of 3.0, broadly covering the employee, spouse and two children.”

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He added, “It did not explicitly account for dependent parents or larger household responsibilities. If the 8th Pay Commission revises the family unit upwards, as some employee groups have suggested, it could lead to a higher estimate of the minimum cost of living, which may, in turn, influence the minimum basic pay. Since the pay structure is built around this minimum pay, any revision could also affect salaries across different pay levels."

Over the past several years, household dynamics have evolved, with numerous government employees devoting their time and resources to supporting elderly parents and extended family members. This has resulted in rising healthcare, daily essentials and education costs.

Significance of a higher family unit in the upcoming 8th Pay Commission For example, if during the 7th Pay Commission, the family unit had been 4.6 instead of 3.0 by including dependent parents, the minimum basic pay could have been around ₹27,600 instead of ₹18,000.

Now, if the 8th Pay Commission decides to reconsider the family unit and increases it, it would raise the estimated cost of living used to determine the minimum basic pay.

Since the entire pay matrix is structured around this benchmark, such a revision could have a cascading effect across all pay levels, potentially leading to higher salary payments and allowances.

That is why this metric is more than just a mathematical assumption. A debate over this metric could hold the key to higher salaries and payments.