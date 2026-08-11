8th pay commission: Here's how fitment factor hike could impact salary for level 6, 7, 8 central govt employees

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage, having closed submission for suggestions and data from employee representative groups, unions and other stakeholders as of July.

Earlier this month, the panel posted a number of notices on its website regarding official state visits and stakeholder meetings across India in August and September. As per the notifications, meetings have been set up in Delhi, Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Puducherry (Union Territory), Chandigarh (UT, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Mumbai (Indian Railways).

These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, and the meetings are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations.

How much salary hike can be estimated? Constituted every 10 years, the latest panel is expected to announce its decisions by mid-2027. Over 1 crore beneficiaries — including around 50 lakh employees and about 65 lakh pensioners are looking forward to a hike in dearness allowance (DA), dearness relief (DR) and fitment factor.

Conservative estimate: 20-30% salary hike,

Moderate estimate: 30-50% salary hike,

High-end estimate: Over 80% salary hike.

Overall salary increase under the 8th CPC will depend on the minimum pay, fitment factor and DA hike. At present, the likely increase is purely speculative as based on estimates by stakeholders and representatives.

What is fitment factor? Why is it significant? Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure.

The primary formula used is: Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay. Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, basic pay rose from ₹7,000 under the 6th CPC to ₹18,000 as follows: ₹7,000 x 2.57 = ₹18,000.

At present, fitment factor has not yet been decided for the 8th pay commission. However, multiple groups, industry watchers, and reports estimate the multiplier could range from 2 to 3.83.

Fitment factor impacts pay for level 6, 7, 8 employees For Level 6 employee (mid-career), assuming current basic pay of ₹35,400 and gross salary of ₹67,260, with DA at 60% and HRA at for X-category city at 30%, fitment factor at 2, 2.38 and 2.57 can be calculated as follows:

Fitment Factor Revised Basic New Gross Salary Gross Salary Hike Ratio 2 ₹ 70,800 ₹ 87,792 30.50% 0.31 2.38 ₹ 84,252 ₹ 104,472 55.30% 0.40 2.57 ₹ 90,978 ₹ 112,813 67.70% 0.43 Disclaimer: Illustrative estimates based on assumed fitment factors; final pay and allowances may vary. Source: BankBazaar.com

For Level 7 employee (mid-career), assuming current basic pay of ₹44,900 and gross salary of ₹85,310, with DA at 60% and HRA at for X-category city at 30%, fitment factor at 2, 2.38 and 2.57 can be calculated as follows:

Fitment Factor Revised Basic New Gross Salary Basic Pay Hike Gross salary hike Ratio 2 ₹ 89,800 ₹ 111,352 100% 31% 0.31 2.38 ₹ 106,862 ₹ 132,509 138% 55% 0.40 2.57 ₹ 115,393 ₹ 143,087 157% 68% 0.43 Disclaimer: Illustrative estimates based on assumed fitment factors; final pay and allowances may vary. Source: BankBazaar.com

For Level 8 employee (mid-career), assuming current basic pay of ₹47,600 and gross salary of ₹90,440, with DA at 60% and HRA at for X-category city at 30%, fitment factor at 2, 2.38 and 2.57 can be calculated as follows:

Fitment Factor Revised Basic New Gross Salary Basic Pay Hike Gross salary hike Ratio 2 ₹ 95,200 ₹ 118,048 100% 31% 0.31 2.38 ₹ 113,288 ₹ 140,477 138% 55% 0.40 2.57 ₹ 122,332 ₹ 151,692 157% 68% 0.43 Disclaimer: Illustrative estimates based on assumed fitment factors; final pay and allowances may vary. Source: BankBazaar.com

When is the 8th pay commission decision expected? It sought inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders. This data will be analysed and then used to decide pay, allowances, pension, and salary for central government employees and pensioners.

As per the usual timeline, the 8th CPC is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months after commission. This means that February 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions; while it is required to make an announcement latest by May 2027.