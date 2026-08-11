8th pay commission: Here's how fitment factor hike could impact salary for level 6, 7, 8 central govt employees

8th pay commission: Here's how revision in fitment factor with CPC hikes of either 2, 2.38, and 2.57 could impact salary increase for mid-career central government employees at levels 6, 7 and 8.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published11 Aug 2026, 06:59 PM IST
The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage, having closed submission for suggestions and data from employee representative groups, unions and other stakeholders as of July.
The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage, having closed submission for suggestions and data from employee representative groups, unions and other stakeholders as of July. (Representative Image)

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is in its consultation stage, having closed submission for suggestions and data from employee representative groups, unions and other stakeholders as of July.

Earlier this month, the panel posted a number of notices on its website regarding official state visits and stakeholder meetings across India in August and September. As per the notifications, meetings have been set up in Delhi, Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Puducherry (Union Territory), Chandigarh (UT, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Mumbai (Indian Railways).

Also Read | DA hike: West Bengal to launch 7th pay commission website — Top updates

These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, and the meetings are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations.

How much salary hike can be estimated?

Constituted every 10 years, the latest panel is expected to announce its decisions by mid-2027. Over 1 crore beneficiaries — including around 50 lakh employees and about 65 lakh pensioners are looking forward to a hike in dearness allowance (DA), dearness relief (DR) and fitment factor.

  • Conservative estimate: 20-30% salary hike,
  • Moderate estimate: 30-50% salary hike,
  • High-end estimate: Over 80% salary hike.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Fitment factor, DA — How much salary hike is estimated?

Overall salary increase under the 8th CPC will depend on the minimum pay, fitment factor and DA hike. At present, the likely increase is purely speculative as based on estimates by stakeholders and representatives.

What is fitment factor? Why is it significant?

Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure.

The primary formula used is: Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay. Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, basic pay rose from 7,000 under the 6th CPC to 18,000 as follows: 7,000 x 2.57 = 18,000.

Also Read | PPF: How much wealth can ₹5,000 per month build for you?

At present, fitment factor has not yet been decided for the 8th pay commission. However, multiple groups, industry watchers, and reports estimate the multiplier could range from 2 to 3.83.

Fitment factor impacts pay for level 6, 7, 8 employees

For Level 6 employee (mid-career), assuming current basic pay of 35,400 and gross salary of 67,260, with DA at 60% and HRA at for X-category city at 30%, fitment factor at 2, 2.38 and 2.57 can be calculated as follows:

Fitment FactorRevised BasicNew Gross SalaryGross Salary HikeRatio
2 70,800 87,79230.50%0.31
2.38 84,252 104,47255.30%0.40
2.57 90,978 112,81367.70%0.43
Disclaimer: Illustrative estimates based on assumed fitment factors; final pay and allowances may vary. Source: BankBazaar.com

For Level 7 employee (mid-career), assuming current basic pay of 44,900 and gross salary of 85,310, with DA at 60% and HRA at for X-category city at 30%, fitment factor at 2, 2.38 and 2.57 can be calculated as follows:

Fitment FactorRevised BasicNew Gross SalaryBasic Pay HikeGross salary hikeRatio
2 89,800 111,352100%31%0.31
2.38 106,862 132,509138%55%0.40
2.57 115,393 143,087157%68%0.43
Disclaimer: Illustrative estimates based on assumed fitment factors; final pay and allowances may vary. Source: BankBazaar.com

For Level 8 employee (mid-career), assuming current basic pay of 47,600 and gross salary of 90,440, with DA at 60% and HRA at for X-category city at 30%, fitment factor at 2, 2.38 and 2.57 can be calculated as follows:

Fitment FactorRevised BasicNew Gross SalaryBasic Pay HikeGross salary hikeRatio
2 95,200 118,048100%31%0.31
2.38 113,288 140,477138%55%0.40
2.57 122,332 151,692157%68%0.43
Disclaimer: Illustrative estimates based on assumed fitment factors; final pay and allowances may vary. Source: BankBazaar.com

When is the 8th pay commission decision expected?

It sought inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders. This data will be analysed and then used to decide pay, allowances, pension, and salary for central government employees and pensioners.

As per the usual timeline, the 8th CPC is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months after commission. This means that February 2027 is the earliest we can get any official announcements on its decisions; while it is required to make an announcement latest by May 2027.

Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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