8th pay commission: Here's how much minimum estimate of 1.83 fitment factor can hike salaries for employees

8th pay commission: With discussions underway, we calculate how much of a salary hike the minimum estimate of 1.83 fitment factor could provide for central government employees and pensioners. Here's a look…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated2 Jul 2026, 04:23 PM IST
With 8th pay commission discussions underway, we calculate how much salary hike estimated 1.83 fitment factor could provide for central government employees and pensioners.
With 8th pay commission discussions underway, we calculate how much salary hike estimated 1.83 fitment factor could provide for central government employees and pensioners. (Reuters / File Photo)

The 8th pay commission is undertaking meetings and discussions with unions and representative groups ahead of making its recommendations that will revise pay, fitment factor, dearness allowance (DR) and benefits central government employees and pensioners.

Around 1 crore beneficiaries — comprising nearly 50 lakh employees and around 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel — are awaiting the panel's announcement likely next year.

A number of employee and pensioner groups and stakeholders have expressed demand for higher fitment factor, ranging from 1.83 to 3.83. At this time, the 8th CPC has not made its official recommendations yet, and the Centre will also have to approve the same before it is implemented.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: What is DA merger and why the issue is in focus, explained

What is fitment factor? How is it calculated?

Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure. The primary formula used is as below:

  • Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay.

Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, basic pay rose from 7,000 under the 6th CPC to 18,000 as below:

  • 7,000 x 2.57 = 18,000.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Discussions with employee groups on—Check July meetings here

Fitment factor: What are the expectations?

Various stakeholders are demanding a hike in fitment factor from the 8th CPC. Notably, with discussions still ongoing, estimates for the multiplier range from 1.83 up to 3.83, with the moderate estimate in the range of 2.00 to 2.57.

ScenarioFitment FactorStatus
Conservative Estimate1.83–2.00Expert projections
Moderate Estimate2.00–2.57Industry estimates
Employee Union ProposalAround 3.83Proposal submitted by employee bodies
Final Fitment FactorYet to be decidedAwaiting Government decision
Source: ClearTax

How much can salary increase with 1.83 fitment factor?

Today, we calculate how much of a salary hike the minimum estimate of 1.83 fitment factor could provide beneficiaries. Check below

Pay Matrix Level7th CPC Basic Salary8th CPC estimate: 1.83 fitment factor
Level 1 18,000 32,940
Level 2 19,900 36,417
Level 3 21,700 39,711
Level 4 25,500 46,665
Level 5 29,200 53,436
Level 6 35,400 64,782
Level 7 44,900 82,167
Level 10 56,100 1,02,663
Level 13 1,23,100 2,25,273
Level 18 2,50,000 4,57,500

8th pay commission: Key highlights

  • Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, other members include Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.
  • The 8th CPC is scheduled to host meetings in Bhubaneswar, Odisha on 6 and 7 July (Monday-Tuesday) and Kolkata on 9 and 10 July (Thursday-Friday) to conduct talks with concerned stakeholders.
  • Notably, the 8th CPC has so far already conducted multiple state visits in April, May, June with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course.

Also Read | Dearness Allowance: Here's why AIDEF wants s change in DA calculation formula
  • It has also invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies — the full-time and part-time roles are for a fixed period — as consultants on a contractual basis at the commission. Applications are open till all roles are filled. There is a total of 20 vacancies for consultant roles at the panel, across various experience levels and pay scales for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less.
  • Further, it closed the submission window for memorandums on 15 June, after extending it twice from 30 April and 31 May. The process began on 5 March. It also closed window for online submission of data on 30 June.
  • The panel is expected to announce its final recommendations within 18 months — earliest by February or mid-2027; with precedent showing rollout takes an additional two to three years to complete. This means that any announcements made in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

8th Pay CommissionMoneyPay Commission
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal Finance8th pay commission: Here's how much minimum estimate of 1.83 fitment factor can hike salaries for employees
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.