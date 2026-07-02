8th pay commission: Here's how much minimum estimate of 1.83 fitment factor can hike salaries for employees

The 8th pay commission is undertaking meetings and discussions with unions and representative groups ahead of making its recommendations that will revise pay, fitment factor, dearness allowance (DR) and benefits central government employees and pensioners.
Around 1 crore beneficiaries — comprising nearly 50 lakh employees and around 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel — are awaiting the panel's announcement likely next year.
A number of employee and pensioner groups and stakeholders have expressed demand for higher fitment factor, ranging from 1.83 to 3.83. At this time, the 8th CPC has not made its official recommendations yet, and the Centre will also have to approve the same before it is implemented.
Fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the pay commissions to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or retirees' pension payout) into the new, revised basic salary structure. The primary formula used is as below:
Thus, under the 7th CPC, where a fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented, basic pay rose from ₹7,000 under the 6th CPC to ₹18,000 as below:
Various stakeholders are demanding a hike in fitment factor from the 8th CPC. Notably, with discussions still ongoing, estimates for the multiplier range from 1.83 up to 3.83, with the moderate estimate in the range of 2.00 to 2.57.
|Scenario
|Fitment Factor
|Status
|Conservative Estimate
|1.83–2.00
|Expert projections
|Moderate Estimate
|2.00–2.57
|Industry estimates
|Employee Union Proposal
|Around 3.83
|Proposal submitted by employee bodies
|Final Fitment Factor
|Yet to be decided
|Awaiting Government decision
|Source: ClearTax
Today, we calculate how much of a salary hike the minimum estimate of 1.83 fitment factor could provide beneficiaries. Check below
|Pay Matrix Level
|7th CPC Basic Salary
|8th CPC estimate: 1.83 fitment factor
|Level 1
|₹18,000
|₹32,940
|Level 2
|₹19,900
|₹36,417
|Level 3
|₹21,700
|₹39,711
|Level 4
|₹25,500
|₹46,665
|Level 5
|₹29,200
|₹53,436
|Level 6
|₹35,400
|₹64,782
|Level 7
|₹44,900
|₹82,167
|Level 10
|₹56,100
|₹1,02,663
|Level 13
|₹1,23,100
|₹2,25,273
|Level 18
|₹2,50,000
|₹4,57,500
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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