8th Pay Commission: How much could basic pay rise at 3.25 and 3.833 fitment factors? Check calculations

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to recommend its final report by May-June 2027. In the same report, the 3-member panel of the 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, will recommend a revised salary structure for central government employees and pensioners.

One of the key factors that will determine the potential increase in employees’ basic pay is the ‘fitment factor’ multiplier adopted by the 8th Pay Commission. This metric is applied directly to the existing basic salary to estimate the revised pay.

It is also vital to keep in mind that, as of today, i.e., 10 October 2026, the central government has not finalised any fitment factor, as the 8th Pay Commission continues its consultative process. Still, since its constitution on 3 November 2025, the commission has held meetings in several states and union territories of the country. During these meetings, prominent unions have presented their views and proposals on the fitment factor multipliers.

For example, the Federation of National Postal Organisation (FNPO) has proposed a fitment factor in the range of 3 to 3.25, while the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) have proposed 3.833.

Keeping in view these basics, let us, for illustrative purposes, compare different possible fitment factors and how they can impact basic salaries of employees if they are recommended by the 8th Pay Commission panel and are eventually approved by the central government.

Furthermore, let us discuss the basic concept of the fitment factor, its formula, and compare the fitment factors for 3.25 and 3.833 to understand how basic pay could change across different pay matrix levels.

What is the fitment factor? The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate revised basic pay under a new Pay Commission. This formula remains largely the same regardless of the pay commission. Further, if any changes are made to the formula itself, they will be known only after the final report of the 8th Pay Commission is released. The calculation is based on the following formula:

Current basic pay × fitment factor = Estimated revised basic pay For instance, an employee drawing a basic salary of ₹18,000 could have an estimated revised basic pay of ₹58,500 at a fitment factor of 3.25, and ₹68,994 at a fitment factor of 3.833.

These figures are illustrative and do not represent confirmed salary revisions. Also, the calculations discussed above are only for the basic salary. The total gross salary of central government employees is constituted of several different elements, such as:

Basic Pay. Dearness Allowance (DA) House Rent Allowance (HRA) Other eligible allowances That is why these calculations, as of today, must be taken only as illustrative.

8th Pay Commission salary calculation at 3.25 and 3.833 The following table shows how basic pay could change at different pay matrix levels under the two scenarios.

Pay matrix level Current basic pay At assumed 3.25 fitment factor At assumed 3.833 fitment factor Level 1 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 58,500 ₹ 68,994 Level 2 ₹ 19,900 ₹ 64,675 ₹ 76,277 Level 3 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 70,525 ₹ 83,176 Level 4 ₹ 25,500 ₹ 82,875 ₹ 97,682 Level 5 ₹ 29,200 ₹ 94,900 ₹ 1,11,864 Level 6 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 1,15,050 ₹ 1,35,658 Level 7 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 1,45,925 ₹ 1,72,252 Level 10 ₹ 56,100 ₹ 1,82,325 ₹ 2,15,031 Level 13 ₹ 1,23,100 ₹ 4,00,075 ₹ 4,71,842 Level 18 ₹ 2,50,000 ₹ 8,12,500 ₹ 9,58,250

Note: Figures are calculated by multiplying current basic pay by the assumed fitment factors and rounding to the nearest rupee.

What could this mean for government employees? An employee at Level 6, currently drawing basic pay of ₹35,400, would get an estimated basic pay of ₹1,15,050 at 3.25 and ₹1,35,658 at 3.833. Similarly, at Level 10, the estimated basic pay could be ₹1,82,325 and ₹2,15,031, respectively.

However, these calculations do not represent the final salary hike. The actual pay revision will depend on the approved fitment factor, the revised pay matrix, and the treatment of the existing dearness allowance (DA).

There are also calls by several unions for the merger of DA with basic pay and making other meaningful changes to the pay structure. Furthermore, the monthly salary will also depend on house rent allowance (HRA), transport allowance and other applicable components taken together.

When will the final fitment factor be announced? The three-member 8th Pay Commission, a temporary body, was initially constituted on 3 November 2025 and has an 18-month mandate to submit its recommendations in accordance with the commission's Terms of Reference (ToR). Its report is tentatively expected by May-June 2027, after which the government will examine its recommendations and decide on implementation.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Salary hike timeline explained

Hence, until an official decision is announced, the proposed fitment factors and calculations should be treated as illustrative estimates only, not as confirmed salary revisions.