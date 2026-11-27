The 8th Pay Commission could bring significant changes to pension calculations if it accepts demands from central government employee unions and pensioner bodies. Several organisations have called for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and higher pension benefits.

The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) has sought the restoration of OPS for all central government employees, while the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has proposed increasing the pension entitlement from 50% to 67% of the last-drawn basic pay and family pension from 30% to 50%.

Other organisations, including the All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF) and the Bharat Pensioners Samaj, have also suggested changes to pension rules.

How much could pension rise in 8th Pay Commission? Under the existing OPS framework, the monthly pension is calculated as the higher of 50% of the last-drawn emoluments or the average of the last 10 months.

To understand the potential impact of the proposed 67% pension entitlement, consider a Level 10 employee drawing a minimum basic pay of ₹56,100 under the 7th Pay Commission. At the current 50% rate, the corresponding basic pension works out to ₹28,050.

The fitment factors under the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions were 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. Using these as reference points and assuming fitment factors of 2, 2.25, and 2.5, the estimated revised pension amounts for Levels 9, 10, and 11 are shown below.

How much could pension increse in revised basic pay?

View full Image View full Image Note: These are illustrative estimates, not confirmed benefits. Actual pension revisions will depend on the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations and the government's approval.

What assumptions are used in calculation? The table below shows the assumptions used in the above calculations.

View full Image View full Image Note: Pay level as under the 7th Pay Commission matrix.

Which formulas are used in calculation? Revised basic pay = existing minimum basic pay × assumed fitment factor

Proposed pension = 67% of revised basic pay

Increase = proposed pension minus existing basic pension (50% of current basic pay) What should pensioners expect? The above calculations are illustrative. They are not confirmed pension projections. The actual official fitment factor, pension formula, and eligibility provisions will depend on the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations and the central government’s final decision.