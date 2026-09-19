8th Pay Commission: How much salary hike will a 2.75 or 3.5 fitment factor give central government employees?

The 8th Pay Commission has now completed more than 10 months of its allocated 18 months to submit its final report to the central government. The commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, is expected to recommend a new salary structure for serving central government employees and pensioners. One of the key factors that will help in deciding the eventual increase in the basic pay of serving employees is the ‘fitment factor’.

It is essential to keep in mind that the fitment factor numbers decided by the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions were 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. These numbers were set to protect the purchasing power of serving government employees and pensioners and to help them meaningfully beat inflation.

This time, in view of rising inflation and living costs, several employee unions and pensioner bodies have urged the 8th Pay Commission to consider a higher fitment factor. Some are even pushing for a fitment factor multiplier between 3.0 and 4.0.

In light of the same, different fitment factor scenarios can be considered to understand how basic pay may change. For this calculation, let us consider fitment factors of 2.75 and 3.5. Still, it is vital to keep in mind that the government has not yet finalised the fitment factor; the panel is still having discussions with concerned employee unions, associations and stakeholders.

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Furthermore, a higher fitment factor will result in a larger increase in basic pay. The actual salary revision will still depend on the eventual recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission and the central government’s final approval. The entire process might take up to about eight months, tentatively for the 8th Pay Commission to submit its final report. Let us discuss the basic fundamentals associated with the same in detail:

What is the fitment factor? To put it simply, the fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate revised basic pay under a new Pay Commission.

The calculation is done based on the following formula:

Current basic pay × fitment factor = Estimated revised basic pay For example, if an employee’s current basic pay is ₹18,000:

At a fitment factor of 2.75, the revised basic pay would be ₹ 49,500. At a fitment factor of 3.5, the revised basic pay would be ₹ 63,000. Do keep in mind that these figures are only estimates. They do not represent the final salary that employees will receive. The accurate details on the salary revisions, if any, will only be known when the official fitment factor number is revealed by the 8th Pay Commission panel.

8th Pay Commission salary calculation at 2.75 and 3.5 The following table showcases how the basic pay at different ‘pay matrix’ levels could change if a fitment factor of 2.75 or 3.5 is approved.

Pay Matrix level 7th Pay Commission basic salary Estimated basic pay at 2.75 fitment factor Estimated basic pay at 3.5 fitment factor Level 1 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 49,500 ₹ 63,000 Level 2 ₹ 19,900 ₹ 54,725 ₹ 69,650 Level 3 ₹ 21,700 ₹ 59,675 ₹ 75,950 Level 4 ₹ 25,500 ₹ 70,125 ₹ 89,250 Level 5 ₹ 29,200 ₹ 80,300 ₹ 1,02,200 Level 6 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 97,350 ₹ 1,23,900 Level 7 ₹ 44,900 ₹ 1,23,475 ₹ 1,57,150 Level 10 ₹ 56,100 ₹ 1,54,275 ₹ 1,96,350 Level 13 ₹ 1,23,100 ₹ 3,38,525 ₹ 4,30,850 Level 18 ₹ 2,50,000 ₹ 6,87,500 ₹ 8,75,000

Note: The calculations are illustrative and based on assumed fitment factors of 2.75 and 3.5. They do not represent confirmed salary revisions. The final fitment factor, pay matrix, and allowances will depend on the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations and the central government’s approval.

What does this mean for government employees? This means that a higher fitment factor can help boost government employees' salaries more comprehensively. Further, an employee with a basic salary of ₹35,400 at Level 6 could see an estimated basic pay of:

₹ 97,350 with a 2.75 fitment factor

₹ 1,23,900 with a 3.5 fitment factor Similarly, an employee at Level 10 with a basic salary of ₹56,100 could have an estimated revised basic pay of ₹1,54,275 at 2.75 and ₹1,96,350 at 3.5 if these scenarios are approved by the 8th Pay Commission.

Now, this revision might look like a significant increase, but do remember that central government employees and pensioners get this opportunity only once every 10 years.

The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission panel, when accepted, will have implications for salary revisions over the next 10 years, as the basic pay decided will set the base for salary increments and improvements for several years to come.

It is also important to note that these calculations only show the possible revision in basic pay. The final monthly salary may differ after taking into account other essential aspects such as dearness allowance, house rent allowance, transport allowance and other components of the salary structure.

When will the final fitment factor be announced? The 8th Pay Commission was constituted by the central government on 3 November 2025 and has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations. This is a temporary body that is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

The commission is currently in the consultation and discussion process. To complete the same, it has held discussions across various states and union territories of the nation, such as Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Ladakh, among others.

The final fitment factor will be known only after the commission submits its report, tentatively expected to be tabled by May-June 2027, and the government accepts its recommendations. Until then, figures based on 2.75 or 3.5 should be treated as illustrative estimates only, not as confirmed salary revisions.