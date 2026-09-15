8th Pay Commission: How much will salaries rise if fitment factor is 3.83 or 4.0? Check calculations

8th Pay Commission salary hike explained: Here's how much basic pay for central government employees will increase under fitment factors of 3.83 and 4.0, with examples across pay levels.

Shivam Shukla
Updated15 Sep 2026, 07:24 AM IST
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8th Pay Commission salary hike explained: Proposed fitment factors of 3.83 and 4.0 could significantly raise basic pay for central government employees, subject to final approval. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)
8th Pay Commission salary hike explained: Proposed fitment factors of 3.83 and 4.0 could significantly raise basic pay for central government employees, subject to final approval. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only.)

The 8th Pay Commission will recommend a new salary structure for central government employees and pensioners. One of the key factors that will decide the increase in the basic pay of serving employees is the ‘fitment factor.’

Under the 6th and 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor numbers decided were 1.86 and 2.57, respectively. These numbers were set to protect the purchasing power of serving government employees and pensioners.

Several employee unions and pensioner bodies have urged the 8th Pay Commission to consider a higher fitment factor. The All India Federation of Pensioners’ Associations (AIFPA) have suggested a fitment factor of 3.83. The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) have suggested a fitment factor of 4.0 in their memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission.

Currently, the 8th Pay Commission panel is holding meetings with stakeholders and employee unions in major cities across the country.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Dearness relief, pension revision—Top 12 pensioner demands

A higher fitment factor will result in a substantial increase in basic pay. The actual salary revision will still depend on the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations to the government and is subject to the Centre's final approval.

What is fitment factor?

The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate revised basic pay.

The calculation is done based on the following formula:

Current basic pay × fitment factor = Estimated revised basic pay

For example, if an employee’s current basic pay is 18,000:

  • At a fitment factor of 3.83, the revised basic pay would be 68,940.
  • At a fitment factor of 4.0, the revised basic pay would be 72,000.

8th Pay Commission salary calculation at 3.83 and 4.0

The table shows how the basic pay at different ‘pay matrix’ levels could change if a fitment factor of 3.83 or 4.0 is approved.

Pay Matrix level7th Pay Commission basic salaryEstimated basic pay at 3.83 fitment factorEstimated basic pay at 4.0 fitment factor
Level 1 18,000 68,940 72,000
Level 2 19,900 76,217 79,600
Level 3 21,700 83,111 86,800
Level 4 25,500 97,665 1,02,000
Level 5 29,200 1,11,836 1,16,800
Level 6 35,400 1,35,582 1,41,600
Level 7 44,900 1,71,967 1,79,600
Level 10 56,100 2,14,863 2,24,400
Level 13 1,23,100 4,71,473 4,92,400
Level 18 2,50,000 9,57,500 10,00,000

Note: The calculations discussed above are illustrative estimates only. No final fitment factor has been announced by the 8th Pay Commission yet.

What does this mean for government employees?

This means that a higher fitment factor can help boost government employees' salaries more comprehensively. An employee with a basic salary of 35,400 at Level 6 could see an estimated basic pay of:

  • 1,35,582 with a 3.83 fitment factor
  • 1,41,600 with a 4.0 fitment factor

An employee at Level 10 with a basic salary of 56,100 could have an estimated revised basic pay of 2,14,863 at 3.83 and 2,24,400 at 4.0.

The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission panel, when accepted, will have implications for salary revisions over the next 10 years, as the basic pay decided will set the basis for future salary increments and improvements.

It is also important to note that these calculations only show the possible revision in basic pay. The final monthly salary may differ after taking into account other aspects such as dearness allowance, house rent allowance, transport allowance and other components of the salary structure.

When will final fitment factor be announced?

The central government constituted the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025 and has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations. This is a temporary body headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: Dearness relief, pension revision—Top 12 pensioner demands

The final fitment factor will be known only after the 8th Pay Commission submits its report, tentatively expected to be tabled by May-June 2027, i.e., 18 months since the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission, and the government accepts its recommendations.

Disclaimer: The salary figures in this article are estimates based on assumed fitment factors. The final fitment factor, pay matrix, and allowances will depend on the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations and the government’s approval.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

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