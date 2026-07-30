8th Pay Commission: How rise in annual increments from 3% to 5% could boost Level 1 employee pay over 5 years

The 8th Pay Commission held consultations in Kolkata, West Bengal, on 9-10 July, and in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on 6-7 July. It is scheduled to hold three more meetings in Delhi, Chennai and Puducherry in August and September.

Discussions in these meetings centred on the fitment factor, employee grievances, annual increments, allowances and pension reforms to make government service more financially rewarding for serving and retired individuals.

Under the existing 7th Pay Commission, central government employees receive an annual increment of approximately 3% on their basic pay. Several employee organizations have submitted proposals seeking higher annual increments, primarily in the range of 5% to 7%.

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The argument for this proposal is that a higher progression rate would improve long-term salary growth for government employees. Over time, higher basic pay can also lead to a higher revised salary in subsequent pay revision cycles, as the fitment factor is applied to the prevailing basic pay.

Proposed annual increment rates submitted by employee bodies

Organisation/Union Proposed Annual Increment National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) 6% All India Defence Employees' Federation (AIDEF) 6% Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) 6% All India New Pension Scheme Employees Federation (AINPSEF) 7% Indian Railways' Supervisors' Association (IRTSA) 5%

Source: Official memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission.

Given the current circumstances, if the annual increment were increased to 5%, the implications for employee basic pay could be significant over time. A higher basic pay could also translate into a higher revised salary during future pay revisions, as revisions are generally applied to an employee's prevailing basic pay.

For example, a Level 1 central government employee with an initial basic pay of ₹18,000 per month illustrates the difference between the current 3% increment system and a hypothetical 5% annual progression.

Here are the detailed calculations to understand the estimated growth in basic pay over five years for a Level 1 employee.

Estimated basic pay growth over 5 years for Level 1 employees

Year 3% Annual Increment 5% Annual Increment* Starting basic pay ₹ 18,000 ₹ 18,000 Year 1 ₹ 18,500 ₹ 19,100 Year 2 ₹ 19,100 ₹ 20,300 Year 3 ₹ 19,700 ₹ 21,500 Year 4 ₹ 20,300 ₹ 22,800 Year 5 ₹ 20,900 ₹ 24,200

*Illustrative estimates based on the 7th CPC Pay Matrix and a hypothetical 5% annual progression. Actual changes may vary depending on government decisions. Source credit: BankBazaar.com (illustrative calculations based on 7th CPC Pay Matrix assumptions).

Under the existing 3% increment system, a Level 1 employee’s basic pay could rise from ₹18,000 per month to around ₹20,900 per month in five years. If the increment rate becomes 5%, the basic pay could reach approximately ₹24,200 per month during the same period.

A higher basic pay can also affect salary-linked benefits, including Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), National Pension System (NPS) contributions and retirement benefits.

Timeline for decision on annual increment proposals The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025. The Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, has been given 18 months to submit its recommendations to the central government. Of this allocated time, the Commission will complete nine months on 3 August.

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