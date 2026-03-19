8th Pay Commission: How to send your suggestions to government at www.mygov.in? Who can send them?

8th Pay Commission: The 8th Pay Commission in a significant decision has extended the deadline for submitting responses to the suggestions it sought via a 18-point questionnaire. The deadline has been extended by 15 days to 31 March now, as opposed to 16 March earlier.

The extension of the deadline would mean that central government employees, pensioners and other stakeholders would get more time to share their views regarding the framing of the policies of the 8th Pay Commission, which is currently under work.

Stakeholders can submit their responses to all 18 questions by March 31, 2026. The feedback received by the Central Pay Commission will help shape salary structures, benefits, and policies for central government employees and pensioners under the 8th Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission questionnaire link Here is the link to submit responses to the 18-point questionnaire of the 8th Pay Commission — https://www.mygov.in/mygov-survey/8th-central-pay-commission-questionnaire/

Interested and eligible persons can login with their mobile number or email and OTP to participate.

Who can submit suggestions to 8th Pay Commission? The official website of the 8th CPC has given out a details list of who exactly can send their suggestions to the government through the 18-point questionnaire of the 8th Pay Commission.

“Last date for submission of responses is Tuesday 31st March, 2026. All responses should be through the MyGov portal. Paper based physical response, emails or pdf response are not being considered by the Commission,” the website says.

Here is the full list of persons and organisations who can participate in the 8th Pay Commission survey —

Employees of Ministries and Departments,

Employees of Union Territories,

Judicial Officers, officers/employees of Courts, Members of Regulatory Bodies,

Associations or Unions of serving or retired employees, pensioners, researchers, academicians, and

Authorized/Nominated Nodal/ Sub-Nodal Officers of Ministries, Departments, UTs and offices.

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8th Pay Commission: How to submit your responses online? Individuals or associations who want to submit recommendations over the 8th Pay Commission at https://www.mygov.in/mygov-survey/8th-central-pay-commission-questionnaire/.

The individuals have to login or sign up using their mobile number or email id, and then entering a 6-digit OTP in order to get started.

Thereafter, they can enter their answers and opinions on the 18-point questionnaire and submit their responses.

“Names of respondents shall not be revealed and responses to the Questionnaire will be analyzed on an aggregate non-attributable basis,” according to the 8th CPC website.

8th Pay Commission The Narendra Modi-led government had first announced the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025. Months later on November 3 last year, the Ministry of Finance had formally notified it. Additionally, the government has already approved the Terms of Reference (ToR), giving a deadline of 18 months to the 8th CPC to submit its recommendations in order to revise the salary, pension and more allowances pertaining to central government employees and pensioners.

The 8th Pay Commission is chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai. Prof. Pulak Ghosh and Pankaj Jain are acting as the two other members of the committee.

The policies of the 8th Pay Commission are expected to be implemented from 1 January 2026, in line with the standard 10-year revision cycle.