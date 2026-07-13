8th pay commission: Here's how much HRA could change for employee levels 1-5 based on fitment factor suggestions

8th pay commission: Constituted every 10 years, pay commissions are expected to make decisions that significantly impact salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff.

As per usual timelines, the 8th pay commission is expected to announce its final recommendations within 18 months of being formed, by mid-2027. The move will impact about 1 crore beneficiaries — nearly 50 lakh central government employees, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees.

Today, we take a look at the likely revision in house rent allowance (HRA) across X, Y and Z category cities in India, based on fitment factor suggestions proposed by various employee and pensioner unions and representative groups.

What is House Rent Allowance (HRA)? Dearness Allowance (DA), Dearness Relief (DR), Transport Allowance (TA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA) and components of an employee's salary break-up and are taxable under different heads.

In particular, HRA as a salary component is designed to assist public and private sector employees with housing expenses. Unlike DA and DR, it is not determined as a percentage of the basic salary and is exempted from income-tax up to a certain limit.

Projected HRA calculations for employee levels 1-5 In India, X category comprises urban areas with population exceeding 50 lakh while Y category includes hubs with population between 5-50 lakh, and Z category and towns and rural areas with population below 5 lakh.

Level Basic Pay Fitment Factor Revised Basic HRA (X - 30%) HRA (Y - 20%) HRA (Z - 10%) 1 ₹ 18,000 2 ₹ 36,000 ₹ 10,800 ₹ 7,200 ₹ 3,600 2.1 ₹ 37,800 ₹ 11,340 ₹ 7,560 ₹ 3,780 2.28 ₹ 41,040 ₹ 12,310 ₹ 8,210 ₹ 4,100 2.57 ₹ 46,260 ₹ 13,880 ₹ 9,250 ₹ 4,630 2 ₹ 19,900 2 ₹ 39,800 ₹ 11,940 ₹ 7,960 ₹ 3,980 2.1 ₹ 41,790 ₹ 12,540 ₹ 8,360 ₹ 4,180 2.28 ₹ 45,370 ₹ 13,610 ₹ 9,070 ₹ 4,540 2.57 ₹ 51,140 ₹ 15,340 ₹ 10,230 ₹ 5,110 3 ₹ 21,700 2 ₹ 43,400 ₹ 13,020 ₹ 8,680 ₹ 4,340 2.1 ₹ 45,570 ₹ 13,670 ₹ 9,110 ₹ 4,560 2.28 ₹ 49,480 ₹ 14,840 ₹ 9,900 ₹ 4,950 2.57 ₹ 55,770 ₹ 16,730 ₹ 11,150 ₹ 5,580 4 ₹ 25,500 2 ₹ 51,000 ₹ 15,300 ₹ 10,200 ₹ 5,100 2.1 ₹ 53,550 ₹ 16,060 ₹ 10,710 ₹ 5,360 2.28 ₹ 58,140 ₹ 17,440 ₹ 11,630 ₹ 5,810 2.57 ₹ 65,530 ₹ 19,660 ₹ 13,110 ₹ 6,550 5 ₹ 29,200 2 ₹ 58,400 ₹ 17,520 ₹ 11,680 ₹ 5,840 2.1 ₹ 61,320 ₹ 18,400 ₹ 12,260 ₹ 6,130 2.28 ₹ 66,580 ₹ 19,970 ₹ 13,320 ₹ 6,660 2.57 ₹ 75,040 ₹ 22,510 ₹ 15,010 ₹ 7,500 Disclaimer: Illustrative estimates based on assumed fitment factors and HRA rates. Final pay and allowances may vary. Source: BankBazaar.com

What are the demands for HRA revision? Earlier this month, the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) demanded that HRA be revised upwards under the 8th CPC. It recommended 36% HRA for X category cities, 24% for Y category cities and 12% for Z category cities. Further, another suggestion is that HRA be increase ever time Dearness Allowance is hiked.

The group further suggested that the commission change its calculation of fixed salary for family units, proposing that the family unit to be increased from 3 to 4.4. They ask that the unit also include dependent parents — effectively increasing fitment factor from 2.05 to 2.10. The higher fitment factor will increase basic pay for central government employees across all levels.

Further, a teachers' body, the Pragatisheel Shikshak Nyaya Manch (PSNM), a body representing central government teachers (UTs, Kendriya Vidhyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya) and affiliated with AINPSEF, in April also demanded that HRA be hiked up to 36% and fitment factor be increased in the range of 2.62 to 3.83 by the 8th CPC.

At present, taxpayers in big metros, including Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, are eligible for a 50% HRA exemption, while taxpayers in other urban centres can claim a 40% exemption.

8th CPC: Meetings, discussions still ongoing The commission closed its submission window for suggestions on 15 June and is expecting data submissions till 31 July. It has since March conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders and has plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course.

The meetings are significant in shaping the commission's deliberations as these groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners.

Expectation for an announcement from the commission is by February or April 2027. Dr Manjeet Singh Patel, National President of AINPSEF and National Mission for Old Pension Scheme Bharat told India Today that the new announcement could come in April, at the start of the new financial year. Notably, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes more two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.