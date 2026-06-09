8th pay commission: What is ICMR's 3,490-calorie formula recommendation?

8th Pay Commission: Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Professor Pulak Ghosh, a tenured Professor of Finance and member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, serving as a member, and former IAS officer Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary, the 8th Pay Commission has received a range of demands from employee and pensioner representatives.
The commission has begun consultations with labour groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations and institutions, employee unions and associations, and other stakeholders. Based on these meetings and data collected, it will make recommendations on pay structures, allowances, pensions, and related benefits for central government employees and pensioners.
Here's a look at a key suggestion from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN). Notably, this has also been backed by the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM).
The so-called 3,490-calorie formula proposed by the ICMR links pay revision to the cost of essential food items such as cereals, milk, vegetables and other necessities, in order to meet a prescribed total intake of 3,490 calories for individuals.
Earlier salary calculations were based on nutritional assumptions of around 2,700 calories. But, the NC-JCM has its memorandum noted that the previous formula, suggested by late Dr Wallace Aykroyd and adopted by the earlier pay commissions is now “outdated” and must be adapted in-line with the ICMR and NIN's latest dietary guidelines.
As per the latest dietary guidelines issued by ICMR and NIN, an individual's daily calorie requirements should be based on their physical activity. This recognises that energy needs vary between lifestyles — sedentary, moderately active and heavily active.
Thus, the prescribed intake for adults between 19–39 years of age is as follows:
|Lifestyle
|Category
|Recommended dietary in-take
|Sedentary
|Men
|2,110 kcal
|Women
|1,660 kcal
|Moderate activity
|Men
|2,710 kcal
|Women
|2,130 kcal
|Heavy activity
|Men
|3,470 kcal
|Women
|2,720 kcal
Apart from the ICMR and NIN, and the NC-JCM's suggestions, the All India NPS Employees Federation (AINPSEF) also used calorie and food-cost calculations in its memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission.
“The current minimum pay does not adequately compensate employees in view of inflation and rising cost of living”, it has proposed ₹6,000 allowance per consumption unit = ₹30,000 for a family of 5 units.
Notably, the commission has invited suggestions and memoranda from eligible representatives and stakeholders till 15 June. It opened formal memorandum submissions on 5 March 2026, extended the earlier deadlines from 30 April to 31 May, and now to mid-June. As per the plan, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution by mid-2027.
Based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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