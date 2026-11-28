If the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission is delayed until 2028, it might only offer temporary relief on government expenditure. This is because it may eventually increase the financial burden on the central government by allowing salary arrears to accumulate, as detailed in a report by Deutsche Bank Research.

The 8th Pay Commission might add at least ₹3 lakh crore to government expenditures, potentially complicating the central government’s fiscal consolidation plans in FY28.

In its 2027 World Outlook report titled ‘Great Expectations, but Risky Business’, Deutsche Bank has projected the Centre's fiscal deficit at 4.3% of GDP in FY28. Apart from the pay revision, persistently high crude oil prices, rising subsidy-related expenses, and potentially lower dividend receipts from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might put further pressure on government finances.

It is interesting to note that the estimated 8th Pay Commission expenditure of ₹3 lakh crore is slightly on the higher side than the ₹2.9 lakh crore RBI dividend transfer that Deutsche Bank expects in FY27. Still, these projections and estimations concern different financial years.

8th Pay Commission: Why delaying implementation could increase arrears Deutsche Bank has clearly underlined that delaying or postponing the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission recommendations until 2028 could offer temporary fiscal relief to the central government but increase the eventual payout.

This observation by Deutsche Bank also adds weight to the case for the central government to implement the pay revision within the stipulated time under the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission.

Any delay in revising salaries may result in a longer period of accumulated arrears if the revised pay structure is made effective retrospectively. This will result in the central government facing large payment obligations when the recommendations are subsequently implemented.

The prominent banking institution, however, expects the Centre to consider implementation of the 8th Pay Commission awards from next year, i.e., 2027. Still, the actual date of implementation, effective date of adoption, along with arrears payment arrangements, continue to remain subject to the central government's decision.

Furthermore, for FY27, Deutsche Bank anticipates the central government to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.3% of GDP. An anticipated RBI dividend transfer of ₹2.9 lakh crore, along with a ₹1 lakh crore provision under the Economic Stabilisation Fund, potentially lowering capital expenditure and better-than-expected disinvestment receipts could also support this objective.

Higher salaries could boost consumption and economic growth Therefore, it is a given that the 8th Pay Commission's implementation is bound to increase the government’s expenditure; higher earnings for central government employees could help support household consumption and domestic demand.

Deutsche Bank has projected India's real GDP growth at 7.3% in FY27, 7.2% in FY28, and 7.3% in FY29. It also highlighted the economy's resilience and strength despite the ongoing West Asia crisis and a below-normal monsoon.

With the Union Budget 2027-28 just a few months away, the central government faces the challenge of accommodating the 8th Pay Commission’s potential cost while also ensuring that they manage fiscal prudence and discipline.

For central government employees and pensioners, this might mean that decisions related to the 8th Pay Commission and the final report might be tabled in a few months, as per the Terms of Reference (ToR), as any delay might ease immediate expenditure pressure for the central government, but if the revision of salaries and allowances is made retrospectively, the resulting arrears could add to the central government’s eventual financial burden.