8th Pay Commission: Indian Railways employees' association demands ₹52,600 minimum pay, fitment factor of 3.80 — Details

The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) in its meeting with the 8th pay commission (8th CPC) has demanded increase in minimum pay to ₹52,600, fitment factor of up to 3.80, and better pay levels and allowances for employees.
In an official release issued after its meeting with the 8th CPC in Hyderabad last month, the employees group said that it has submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the panel. The presentation was made by IRSTA General Secretary K V Ramesh General Secretary “on specific issues pertaining to Technical Supervisors”, it stated.
The association in its statement said that it highlighted to the panel issues related to career stagnation among Railways technical supervisors. Key demands it said includes:
According to the statement, Ramesh highlighted several key issues related to “anomalies in pay level for Junior Engineers and Senior Section Engineers”, i.e. JEs and SSEs. These include:
It added that Ramesh briefed the panel on withdrawal of PCO allowance for SSE in level-8, including explaining the Railways' incentive system (self-financed within the Railways) and its role in improving productivity of PUs and workshops, and extension of accident-free service award, risk and hardship allowance to open line engineers and staff.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.