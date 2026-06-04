8th Pay Commission: Indian Railways employees' association demands ₹52,600 minimum pay, fitment factor of 3.80 — Details

8th pay commission: The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) has demanded increase in minimum pay to 52,600, fitment factor of up to 3.80, better allowances and more. Check details here…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated4 Jun 2026, 12:43 PM IST
The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association has demanded increase in minimum pay to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52,600, fitment factor of up to 3.80, better pay levels and allowances for technical supervisors.
The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association has demanded increase in minimum pay to ₹52,600, fitment factor of up to 3.80, better pay levels and allowances for technical supervisors.

The Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) in its meeting with the 8th pay commission (8th CPC) has demanded increase in minimum pay to 52,600, fitment factor of up to 3.80, and better pay levels and allowances for employees.

In an official release issued after its meeting with the 8th CPC in Hyderabad last month, the employees group said that it has submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the panel. The presentation was made by IRSTA General Secretary K V Ramesh General Secretary “on specific issues pertaining to Technical Supervisors”, it stated.

Career stagnation, pay hikes: What are the demands?

The association in its statement said that it highlighted to the panel issues related to career stagnation among Railways technical supervisors. Key demands it said includes:

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  • Increase pay levels for Junior Engineers and Senior Section Engineers to better reflect their duties and hazards nature of work.
  • Classifying Senior Section Engineers as Group-B gazetted status.
  • Revising the minimum pay to 52,600 based on modern economic factors and different fixation factors were demanded.
  • Higher indexing of fitment factor should be followed for posts from level 6 in Ministry of Railways, for safety category posts.
  • Fitment factor for level 1 post has arrived as 2.92, fitment factor for posts level 6, 7 and 8 should be “2.92 x 1.2 = 3.50”.
  • For mid position posts in pay level 9 to 12 fitment factor of “2.92 x 1.3 = 3.80” should be adopted.

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  • Introduction of group incentive scheme for open line engineers and staff based on the benchmarks of Railway Board for various maintenance activities.

What issues related to Railways' technical staff?

According to the statement, Ramesh highlighted several key issues related to “anomalies in pay level for Junior Engineers and Senior Section Engineers”, i.e. JEs and SSEs. These include:

  • Demand for five grade structure starting form level 7 for JEs for technical supervisors,
  • Disturbance of vertical relativities and horizontal parities with other categories,
  • Distribution of Group-A, B and C posts in technical departments of Railways and insufficient Group-B posts,
  • Classification of SSE posts as Group-B,

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  • Stagnation among the cadre particularly in SSE grade and stagnation of Graduate Engineers recruited as SSE in their entry grade,
  • Inclusion of training period for the purpose of MACPS,
  • Implementation MACPS w.e.f. 01.01.2006 and its related court judgements,
  • Bottle necks to the promotion to Group-B due to — a smaller number of Group-B posts, unjustified comparison of running staff at lower grade with Technical Supervisors and continuance of bottle neck at Group-B level,
  • Allowances related to Technical Supervisors including night duty allowance, over time allowance, Production Control Organisation (PCO) Allowance, etc.

It added that Ramesh briefed the panel on withdrawal of PCO allowance for SSE in level-8, including explaining the Railways' incentive system (self-financed within the Railways) and its role in improving productivity of PUs and workshops, and extension of accident-free service award, risk and hardship allowance to open line engineers and staff.

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About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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