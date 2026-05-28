8th pay commission invites applications for consultant roles — Here's how many vacancies are posted, and scope of work

8th CPC: The 8th pay commission has invited applications from eligible candidates for consultant roles. Here's how many vacancies are posted, qualifications required, and scope of work and the salary scale.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated28 May 2026, 05:35 PM IST
The 8th pay commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 20 consultant roles.
The 8th pay commission has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill 20 consultant roles. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times / File)

The 8th pay commission (8th CPC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for consultants on a contractual basis at the commission. You can apply only through a form on the CPC's website. The notice stated that the invite is open till all posts are filled, and any updates will be notified on the website.

The notice added that the full-time and part-time roles are for a fixed period and require “high end services or for attending to specific and time-bound jobs of the Commission”.

“The full-time consultants shall not be permitted to take up any other assignment during the period of consultancy with the Commission. The engagement of a consultant is of temporary nature, and it can be cancelled at any time without assigning any reason,” it added.

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Constituted every 10 years, the panel has begun meeting with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders as it sets to gather recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more. It is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff by mid-2027.

How many vacancies for 8th CPC consultant roles?

There is a total of 20 vacancies for consultant roles at the panel, across various experience levels and pay scales. These are for three categories based on age limit, experience required and number of vacancies for each of the category, as below:

RoleRelevant years of experienceAge limitVacancies
Consultant (Senior Consultant)Over 10 years45 years5
ConsultantOver 6 years40 years5
Consultant (Young Professional)Over 4 years32 years10

Vacancies for consultants: What are the qualifications?

  • Candidates must have Masters or MBA degree in / with Finance / Human Resource (HR) / Industrial Relations (IR) / similar subjects; OR
  • Must be LL. B, enrolled with Bar Council / Bar Association with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in Tribunals / Courts as an Advocate.
  • Further, knowledge and experience of working on excel / spreadsheets and preparing presentations / slide deck is must for all categories of consultants.

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  • It added that candidates who have handled matters related to pay or emoluments structure / compensation package / establishment matters would be given preference.

Tenure, salary for full-time, part-time consultants

The term is for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, extension beyond one year shall be subject to performance and professionalism of the consultant in the Commission, the notice added.

Candidates will receive offer of engagement via email only and have seven days to consent. “A maximum period of 30 days shall be given for joining from the date of e-mailing offer of engagement letter. Suitable candidates ready to join immediately shall be given preference,” it added.

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It further said that selected candidates will have to provide integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-undertaking attesting to no prior criminal record or pending litigation.

Check the salary details as below:

RoleFull-timePart-time (12 days/month)Part-time (6 days/month)
Consultant (Senior) 1,80,000 90,000 45,000
Consultant 1,20,000 60,000 30,000
Consultant (Young professional) 90,000 45,000 22,500

Consultants for 8th pay commission: Scope of work

  • Analysis of salaries, pay structures, allowances, pensions, etc. for employee categories listed in the Commission's TOR,
  • Review of existing emolument structure,
  • Assist in specialised studies on specific HR or compensation issues as required,
  • Assist in analysis of memorandum/ representations/ responses on matters related to mandate of the Commission, Assistance in estimation of fiscal impact,
  • Assist on review of the Gratuity and bonus mechanisms,

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  • Coordinate with various Ministries, Departments of Government of India in collation/collection of information / data,
  • Gather and study data from reports, databases, and surveys to identify trends on pay, emoluments, demographics etc.,
  • Legal research on matters related to the remit of the Commission,
  • Organize and interpret data collected to create reports and presentations,
  • Perform any other related tasks based on the Commission's mandate.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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