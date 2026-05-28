8th pay commission invites applications for consultant roles — Here's how many vacancies are posted, and scope of work

The 8th pay commission (8th CPC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for consultants on a contractual basis at the commission. You can apply only through a form on the CPC's website. The notice stated that the invite is open till all posts are filled, and any updates will be notified on the website.
The notice added that the full-time and part-time roles are for a fixed period and require “high end services or for attending to specific and time-bound jobs of the Commission”.
“The full-time consultants shall not be permitted to take up any other assignment during the period of consultancy with the Commission. The engagement of a consultant is of temporary nature, and it can be cancelled at any time without assigning any reason,” it added.
Constituted every 10 years, the panel has begun meeting with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders as it sets to gather recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more. It is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff by mid-2027.
There is a total of 20 vacancies for consultant roles at the panel, across various experience levels and pay scales. These are for three categories based on age limit, experience required and number of vacancies for each of the category, as below:
|Role
|Relevant years of experience
|Age limit
|Vacancies
|Consultant (Senior Consultant)
|Over 10 years
|45 years
|5
|Consultant
|Over 6 years
|40 years
|5
|Consultant (Young Professional)
|Over 4 years
|32 years
|10
The term is for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, extension beyond one year shall be subject to performance and professionalism of the consultant in the Commission, the notice added.
Candidates will receive offer of engagement via email only and have seven days to consent. “A maximum period of 30 days shall be given for joining from the date of e-mailing offer of engagement letter. Suitable candidates ready to join immediately shall be given preference,” it added.
It further said that selected candidates will have to provide integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-undertaking attesting to no prior criminal record or pending litigation.
Check the salary details as below:
|Role
|Full-time
|Part-time (12 days/month)
|Part-time (6 days/month)
|Consultant (Senior)
|₹1,80,000
|₹90,000
|₹45,000
|Consultant
|₹1,20,000
|₹60,000
|₹30,000
|Consultant (Young professional)
|₹90,000
|₹45,000
|₹22,500
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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