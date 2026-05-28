8th pay commission invites applications for consultant roles — Here's how many vacancies are posted, and scope of work

The 8th pay commission (8th CPC) has invited applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies for consultants on a contractual basis at the commission. You can apply only through a form on the CPC's website. The notice stated that the invite is open till all posts are filled, and any updates will be notified on the website.

The notice added that the full-time and part-time roles are for a fixed period and require “high end services or for attending to specific and time-bound jobs of the Commission”.

“The full-time consultants shall not be permitted to take up any other assignment during the period of consultancy with the Commission. The engagement of a consultant is of temporary nature, and it can be cancelled at any time without assigning any reason,” it added.

Constituted every 10 years, the panel has begun meeting with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders as it sets to gather recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more. It is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff by mid-2027.

How many vacancies for 8th CPC consultant roles? There is a total of 20 vacancies for consultant roles at the panel, across various experience levels and pay scales. These are for three categories based on age limit, experience required and number of vacancies for each of the category, as below:

Role Relevant years of experience Age limit Vacancies Consultant (Senior Consultant) Over 10 years 45 years 5 Consultant Over 6 years 40 years 5 Consultant (Young Professional) Over 4 years 32 years 10

Vacancies for consultants: What are the qualifications? Candidates must have Masters or MBA degree in / with Finance / Human Resource (HR) / Industrial Relations (IR) / similar subjects; OR

Must be LL. B, enrolled with Bar Council / Bar Association with relevant experience in law research or having experience in handling service matters in Tribunals / Courts as an Advocate.

Further, knowledge and experience of working on excel / spreadsheets and preparing presentations / slide deck is must for all categories of consultants.

It added that candidates who have handled matters related to pay or emoluments structure / compensation package / establishment matters would be given preference. Tenure, salary for full-time, part-time consultants The term is for one-year contract or up to the tenure of the Commission, whichever is less. If required, extension beyond one year shall be subject to performance and professionalism of the consultant in the Commission, the notice added.

Candidates will receive offer of engagement via email only and have seven days to consent. “A maximum period of 30 days shall be given for joining from the date of e-mailing offer of engagement letter. Suitable candidates ready to join immediately shall be given preference,” it added.

It further said that selected candidates will have to provide integrity certificates from at least two references and a self-undertaking attesting to no prior criminal record or pending litigation.

Check the salary details as below:

Role Full-time Part-time (12 days/month) Part-time (6 days/month) Consultant (Senior) ₹ 1,80,000 ₹ 90,000 ₹ 45,000 Consultant ₹ 1,20,000 ₹ 60,000 ₹ 30,000 Consultant (Young professional) ₹ 90,000 ₹ 45,000 ₹ 22,500

Consultants for 8th pay commission: Scope of work Analysis of salaries, pay structures, allowances, pensions, etc. for employee categories listed in the Commission's TOR,

Review of existing emolument structure,

Assist in specialised studies on specific HR or compensation issues as required,

Assist in analysis of memorandum/ representations/ responses on matters related to mandate of the Commission, Assistance in estimation of fiscal impact,

Assist on review of the Gratuity and bonus mechanisms,