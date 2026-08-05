8th Pay Commission Jaipur meetings on 31 August–1 September: Who can apply, what to know

The 8th Pay Commission, led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was constituted on 3 November, 2025. Currently, the Commission is continuing its stakeholder meetings, with a fresh set scheduled in Delhi, Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh and Jaipur in the coming weeks and months. The Delhi meeting is slated to start in two days, on 7 August.

As part of the continued exercise to reach as many eligible stakeholders and unions as possible, the 8th Pay Commission will also visit Jaipur, Rajasthan, to interact with representatives of the central government and union territory employees on 31 August and 1 September.

The consultations in Rajasthan will be held exclusively for stakeholders, associations, federations and unions of central government and UT employees that are located or registered in Rajasthan.

The objective of these meetings is to provide eligible organisations with an opportunity to present their views and grievances before the 8th Pay Commission.

According to a notice issued on the official website of the 8th Central Pay Commission on 3 August, only those organisations that have already submitted their memorandum to the Commission but have not yet interacted with it can seek an appointment for the Jaipur meetings.

Application process and deadline for stakeholders All eligible and interested associations and unions that wish to participate in the meeting must submit their request for interaction by 18 August. The application must include the unique ‘Memo ID’ generated after submitting the memorandum.

The Commission also clarified that details regarding the venue and timing of the meetings will be communicated to selected participants through email.

Key details of Jaipur consultations Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan

Meeting dates: 31 August 2026 and 1 September (Tuesday)

Eligible participants: Central Government and UT employee associations, federations and unions located or registered in Rajasthan

Eligibility requirement: Organizations must have submitted a memorandum to the Commission and should not have interacted with the Commission earlier

Last date for appointment requests: 18 August

Required information: Unique ‘Memo ID’ generated after memorandum submission

Meeting schedule: Venue and timing will be communicated through email Application rules and key takeaways for stakeholders The 8th Pay Commission has mentioned in the notification that stakeholders from states other than Rajasthan should not apply for the Jaipur consultations.

The 8th Central Pay Commission has, over the last few months, been extensively engaging with various stakeholder groups as part of its examination of the pay structure, allowances, service conditions and other matters concerning Central Government employees.

With more than half of the 8th Pay Commission's allocated time already complete, the Commission is expected to submit its final report on recommendations for pensioners and employees on fitment factor, salaries, pension reforms and other associated issues, tentatively by May-June 2027. The recommendations are likely to be implemented retrospectively from 1 January.