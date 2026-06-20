8th Pay Commission June 2026 Updates: Key meetings, consultation timeline and latest official developments

The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on November 3, 2025. It will have a tenure of 18 months from the date of constitution before it finally submits its report. More than seven months have passed, and the commission is still in its discussion and consultation phase.

Meetings and discussions are underway with stakeholders, unions, pensioners, and other participants. As of June 20, 2026, the Commission is focused on gathering ideas, listening to grievances and taking invaluable feedback. These interactions will eventually shape future recommendations on payments, allowances, salaries, fitment factor, and service conditions for nearly 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 to 66 lakh pensioners.

The decisions made will also have a direct impact on families and the near and dear ones of serving and retired employees, as they will shape payments, pension reforms and salary benefits for the next decade or so, until the next pay commission. Keeping this in mind and the significance of the 8th Pay Commission, let us review the most recent developments on its official website as of June 20, 2026.

8th Pay Commission: 5 Latest updates from the official website

Date Latest Update 29 May 2026 Last date for submission of responses to the 8th Pay Commission Memorandum extended till 15 June 2026 29 May 2026 8th Pay Commission visit to Kolkata, West Bengal, scheduled for 9-10 July 2026 26 May 2026 8th Pay Commission visit to Bhubaneswar, Odisha, scheduled for 6-7 July 2026 21 May 2026 8th Pay Commission visit to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for 22-23 June 2026 06 May 2026 8th Pay Commission interactions at Delhi scheduled for 13-14 May 2026

Important 8th Pay Commission dates The Union Cabinet announced the 8th Pay Commission in January 2025. The Terms of Reference (ToR) were notified on 28 October 2025, through PIB release. The total tenure of the temporary 8th Pay Commission is about 18 months from November 2025. Recently, the submission deadline for memorandums and representations was extended from 31 May 2026 to 15 June 2026 to encourage greater stakeholder participation. Regional discussions, idea-sharing, and consultations are continuing across different states and union territories.

Chairman and members of the 8th Pay Commission The 8th Pay Commission is chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India. The Commission also includes Prof. Pulak Ghosh, Professor at IIM Bangalore, and Pankaj Jain (Retd. IAS), who serves as Member-Secretary.

The panel has been tasked with the responsibility of reviewing salary structures, payments, fitment factor decisions, pensions, allowances, and service conditions of central government employees and pensioners. The primary focus is to improve the livelihoods of serving employees and pensioners, while also maintaining fiscal prudence.

Fitment Factor History: 6th Pay Commission vs 7th Pay Commission It is critical to note that the 6th Pay Commission recommended a fitment factor of 1.86, whereas the 7th Pay Commission adopted a fitment factor of 2.57, respectively. This development boosted basic pay from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000 over a period of 10 years, as pay commissions are generally introduced once every decade.

Furthermore, prominent unions and associations have proposed a fitment factor of 3-4 for the 8th pay commission. Still, as of now, the 8th Pay Commission has not made any recommendations, official wording or instructions regarding the fitment factor and revised pay structures.