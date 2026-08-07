8th Pay Commission: Key Delhi meetings to start today; 5 updates for central government employees

The 8th Pay Commission is all set to begin its stakeholder meetings in New Delhi from today. These meetings will conclude on 10 August and mark another extremely important phase in the panel’s ongoing nationwide exercise to gather feedback from employees, pensioners, associations, unions, and other stakeholders.

Furthermore, it is vital to keep in mind that the 8th Pay Commission is a temporary body that was constituted on 3 November 2025. It is a three-member panel with Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as the chairperson, and its other members include Professor Pulak Ghosh and Member-Secretary Pankaj Jain. The commission is tentatively expected to submit its final report to the central government within 18 months of its constitution, i.e., by May-June 2027.

After the Delhi meetings, the 8th Pay Commission will proceed towards holding consultations in Chennai, Puducherry, Chandigarh and Jaipur over the coming weeks.

The Delhi meetings assume significance as the Commission has already completed more than half of its 18-month tenure. While no agenda has been officially released for these interactions, discussions are expected to revolve around key issues raised by employee bodies, including fitment factor, salary revision, pension reforms, allowances, retirement benefits, inflation-linked compensation and measures to improve employee welfare and morale.

The Commission will consider stakeholder feedback before finalising its recommendations, which are expected around May-June 2027.

8th Pay Commission: 5 latest official updates

Date Latest update What it means 3 August 2026 Notice regarding 8CPC visit to Jaipur (31 August-1 September) Eligible central government and UT employee associations registered in Rajasthan can seek appointments by 18 August, provided they have already submitted their memorandum and have not interacted with the Commission earlier. 28 July 2026 Notice regarding Chandigarh visit (16-18 September) The Commission has announced another round of regional consultations, expanding stakeholder outreach in northern India. 24 July 2026 Notice regarding Puducherry visit (9 September) Employee associations in Puducherry have been invited to participate in the consultation process. 24 July 2026 Notice regarding Chennai visit (7-8 September) Chennai will host the next major stakeholder consultations after the Delhi meetings conclude. 23 July 2026 Notice regarding Delhi interactions on 7 & 10 August The official notification confirmed the Delhi consultation schedule that begins today, making it the immediate focus for employees and pensioners across the country.

Why the Delhi meetings matter The New Delhi consultations come at a crucial stage of the 8th Pay Commission's work. Over the past several months, the panel has travelled across different states and union territories in the nation to collect representations from employee unions, pensioner associations and other stakeholders.

Several employee organisations, including the National Council-JCM (NC-JCM), BPMS, AIDEF, among others, have already submitted detailed memorandums covering a wide range of issues.

Most of the proposals submitted by prominent unions have focused on core issues and grievances of employees and pensioners, such as revisions to the fitment factor, improvements in pension parity, higher gratuity limits, reforms in leave encashment, changes to pension commutation rules, and broader retirement welfare measures.

For now, these proposals remain stakeholder demands, and no recommendation has been accepted or approved by the Commission. More clarity on these aspects is tentatively expected to emerge by the end of the first half of 2027.

What could be discussed during the Delhi consultations? As of now, the 8th Pay Commission has not released any predetermined official agenda for the Delhi meet that begins today. Still, these meetings are expected to feature discussions and deliberations on several recurring themes raised during discussions and while memorandum submissions by prominent unions across the nation, including:

Revision of the fitment factor and basic pay structure.

Salary revisions and improvements, keeping pace with inflation and cost of living.

Reorganisation of allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA) and transport allowance.

Pension reforms with a broader focus on retirement security.

Consideration of aspects such as employee welfare, morale, and service conditions.

Measures aimed at improving compensation competitiveness. The 8th Pay Commission is expected to continue its review of ideas and suggestions from prominent employee unions before proceeding to draft its final recommendations for submission to the central government.