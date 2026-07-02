8th Pay Commission: Key lessons from 7th Pay Commission that could influence salaries

As the 8th Pay Commission panel and its stakeholders prepare for their upcoming meetings in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, focus remains on possible salary revisions, fitment factor changes and other measures that directly affect serving employees and pensioners.

The experience of the 7th Pay Commission shows that the impact of a pay revision depends not only on the size of the hike but also on the framework that governs salary growth over time.

Why ‘pay matrix’ changed the game The 7th Pay Commission introduced a major reform by replacing the earlier pay bands and grade pay system with a unified pay matrix. This simplified salary calculations, improved transparency and created a clear career progression path for employees.

With this system, employees could better understand how annual increments, promotions and evolving responsibilities shaped their earnings throughout their government service.

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Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar, said: "One of the biggest changes introduced by the 7th Pay Commission was the shift from the earlier pay bands and grade pay system to a single pay matrix. This made salary progression easier to understand and brought greater transparency to how employees move through different pay levels over their careers. As the 8th Pay Commission takes shape, the pay matrix is likely to remain an important reference point. The size of the salary revision will draw attention, but the design of the pay structure is equally significant because it influences how salaries progress over time."

The key takeaway from the 7th Pay Commission was that a strong, well-designed salary framework can have a lasting impact beyond an immediate pay hike. While discussions often centre on increments, the underlying structure determines how employees benefit from promotions, allowances and long-term financial planning.

Beyond hikes: building a future-ready structure The 7th Pay Commission also highlighted the importance of predictability and consistency. By introducing a simple, standardised system, it reduced complexities around pay fixation and created a more uniform framework across different levels of government employment.

As the 8th Pay Commission continues consultations in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata in the days ahead, one major challenge will be addressing employee union grievances while balancing expectations with economic realities.

Another lesson from the 7th Pay Commission is that compensation reforms have a long-term impact. A well-designed system not only sets current salaries but also shapes career growth, motivation and financial security.

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