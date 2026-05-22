8th Pay Commission: Key Lucknow meetings begin on 22 June — all you need to know

The Eighth Central Pay Commission is steadily moving through its nationwide discussion and consultation phase. A series of scheduled meetings, discussions, and state visits will be held to collect inputs from employee unions, associations, serving employees, pensioners, and other stakeholders.

Recent official updates have highlighted visits by the 8th Pay Commission to Lucknow, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Lucknow visit has been scheduled for 21 and 22 June, and the notification for it was released on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission on 21 May 2026.

These visits are setting the tone for active engagement and the groundwork phase before drafting salary, pension and payment recommendations.

These ongoing discussions and consultations are part of a well-established structural process to analyse pay structure expectations, pension-related concerns and service conditions of central government employees and retirees. The meetings are expected to play a vital role in shaping the final recommendations that will have a direct impact on over 1.1 crore beneficiaries across the country.

Let us discuss the fundamental aspects of the 8th Pay Commission and the most recent updates.

What is the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission is a temporary government-appointed body responsible for analysing, reviewing and recommending revisions and improvements in salaries, pensions, and allowances of central government employees and pensioners. This decision is made based on the evaluation of economic conditions, inflation trends, and fiscal capacity before suggesting a revised pay structure and fitment factor.

What is a Fitment Factor? The concept of fitment factor is simple. It is a multiplier used to convert basic pay into revised pay under a new pay commission structure. It determines the pension and salary increase of individual central government employees and pensioners. The following are the details of the fitment factors in the last few pay commissions:

6th Pay Commission: Fitment factor 1.86

7th Pay Commission: Fitment factor 2.57

8th Pay Commission: Not yet decided Top 5 latest official updates on 8th Pay Commission

Date Update Location Key highlights 21 May 2026 Lucknow visit notice (22–23 June 2026) Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Upcoming stakeholder consultations with employee associations 06 May 2026 Delhi interactions (13–14 May 2026) Delhi Meetings with ministries, defence and railway unions 01 May 2026 Hyderabad visit (18–19 May 2026) Hyderabad, Telangana Regional employee and association consultations 01 May 2026 Ladakh visit (8 June 2026) Ladakh Field consultations with stakeholders 01 May 2026 Jammu & Kashmir visit (1–4 June 2026) Srinagar & Jammu Multi-day interaction with unions and officials

Lucknow visit to be key consultation round The upcoming Lucknow visit scheduled for 22–23 June 2026 is expected to be a significant part of the consultation exercise. During this visit, employee associations, stakeholders concerned and regional representatives will present their views and ideas on pay structure expectations, pension reforms, fitment factor and service conditions.

The respective unions, stakeholders, and associated organisations who are desirous of meeting the 8th Pay Commission in Lucknow, must submit their requests for appointment in the prescribed format before 10 June 2026. For complete details of the process, refer to the official website of the 8th Pay Commission. You can also check and submit your request form through this link: https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNmEwZDhlZWFiODAwZDIwMjYwNTIwMTEw

The venue details and meeting schedule will be intimated subsequently. Furthermore, these inputs will contribute to the nationwide feedback process, which the 8th Pay Commission will consider before finalising its recommendations.

As discussions on salary structure, pension reforms, and expectations for fitment factors continue to evolve, further updates will be closely tracked. For more developments and official notices, stakeholders should refer to the official 8th Pay Commission website at: https://8cpc.gov.in/