8th pay commission: DR and fitment factor hike, age-based enhancement — Here's a look at key pension revision demands

The 8th pay commission (8th CPC) is undertaking state visits and meetings with various employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather suggestions ahead of its own official recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and other factors.
The 8th CPC is chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission. Its official Terms of Reference (ToR) include pension revision for pensioners and family pensioners who retired on or before 31 December 2025.
It closed window for suggestions on 15 June and for data on 30 June. Constituted every 10 years, the panel is likely to make its official announcement by mid-2027. This will impact nearly 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence sector personnel and retirees.
Today we explore some of the key pension revision demands made by groups and what these could mean for retirees if accepted.
The National Council — Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) have made detailed submissions to the commission. Overall, they have demanded comprehensive pension restructuring, improvements and parity in payments:
|Employee Group
|Pension Reform
|NC-JCM
|Structural alignment with revised pay
|Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation
|OPS restoration + UPS reforms + DA linkage
|AIDEF
|Pension parity with revised pay structure
Demands made by other employee groups and stakeholders include:
|Age of Pensioner
|Proposed Pension Level
|65 years
|70% of Last Pay Drawn
|70 years
|75% of Last Pay Drawn
|75 years
|80% of Last Pay Drawn
|80 years
|85% of Last Pay Drawn
|85 years
|90% of Last Pay Drawn
|90 years and above
|100% of Last Pay Drawn
Notably, the commission is still underway, and no final announcement has yet been made. Further, approval from the Centre is required to implement the 8th CPC's recommendations.
The 8th CPC conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders in April, May, June and has other meetings scheduled in July, with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course.
Following the usual timeline, the commission is likely to submit its recommendations around 18 months after its constitution by mid-2027 (February or April 2027). Post the announcement, past trends show that approval from the Centre and subsequent implementation takes another two to three years to finish. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully completed by 2029 or 2030.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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