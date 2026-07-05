8th pay commission: DR and fitment factor hike, age-based enhancement — Here's a look at key pension revision demands

The 8th pay commission (8th CPC) is undertaking state visits and meetings with various employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather suggestions ahead of its own official recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and other factors.

The 8th CPC is chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, and includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission. Its official Terms of Reference (ToR) include pension revision for pensioners and family pensioners who retired on or before 31 December 2025.

Also Read | DA hike: Here are top 5 Dearness Allowance linked demands from employee groups

It closed window for suggestions on 15 June and for data on 30 June. Constituted every 10 years, the panel is likely to make its official announcement by mid-2027. This will impact nearly 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence sector personnel and retirees.

Today we explore some of the key pension revision demands made by groups and what these could mean for retirees if accepted.

8th CPC: What are key pension related demands? The National Council — Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation and All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) have made detailed submissions to the commission. Overall, they have demanded comprehensive pension restructuring, improvements and parity in payments:

Employee Group Pension Reform NC-JCM Structural alignment with revised pay Maharashtra Old Pension Organisation OPS restoration + UPS reforms + DA linkage AIDEF Pension parity with revised pay structure

Demands made by other employee groups and stakeholders include:

Increase minimum pension to 67% of the Last Pay Drawn (LPD) or the average emoluments drawn during the last 10 months of service.

Revision of the fitment factor used for pension calculations.

Review of the Dearness Relief (DR) structure and its integration into pension benefits.

Expansion of the scope of family pension benefits.

Increasing the gratuity ceiling and revising pension commutation rules.

Option to choose between different pension systems — Old Pension Scheme (OPS), National Pension System (NPS) or the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) — based on a retirees' preferences and needs.

Introducing progressive age-based pension enhancement up to 100% of the LPD for pensioners aged 90 years and above. Check below table:

Age of Pensioner Proposed Pension Level 65 years 70% of Last Pay Drawn 70 years 75% of Last Pay Drawn 75 years 80% of Last Pay Drawn 80 years 85% of Last Pay Drawn 85 years 90% of Last Pay Drawn 90 years and above 100% of Last Pay Drawn

Notably, the commission is still underway, and no final announcement has yet been made. Further, approval from the Centre is required to implement the 8th CPC's recommendations.

Meetings with employee groups, stakeholders planned The 8th CPC conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders in April, May, June and has other meetings scheduled in July, with plans for more meetings across states and union territories (UTs) in due course.