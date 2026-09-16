8th pay commission: Last date to apply for Bengaluru meeting on 18 September — Here's how to submit online

The 8th Central Pay Commission will visit Bengaluru on October 7-8, meeting with employee unions and pensioner associations to discuss various demands. Chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, it aims to release final recommendations by May 2027.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published16 Sep 2026, 07:22 PM IST
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The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 7-8 October. Employees, unions and stakeholders seeking appointments have till 18 September to apply online.
The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 7-8 October. Employees, unions and stakeholders seeking appointments have till 18 September to apply online. (AI generated image for representational purposes only)

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) is scheduled to be in Bengaluru for an official two-day state visit from 7 to 8 October (Wednesday-Thursday). Since March, the panel has met employees and pensioners to collect and analyse opinions and data before it decides on pay, allowances, and pension revisions.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission includes Member-Secretary — Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, and Member — Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

In Bengaluru, the commission will host discussion meetings with employee unions, representative groups, pensioner associations, federations, and other stakeholders from Karnataka who submit an appointment request by the 18 September deadline.

Also Read | Govt hikes EPF cover wage ceiling: We calculate how this impacts pension payout

Notably, these unions, groups and stakeholders collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, are talks are expected to shape the panel's final recommendations benefitting over 1 crore individuals. These include nearly 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees.

8th CPC Bengaluru meeting: How to apply online?

Notably, link to seek appointment for the Bengaluru meet is active for stakeholders, unions, and associations of central government or UTs, who submitted their memorandum and have not yet interacted with the commission, till 18 September, via the official portal here — https://8cpc.gov.in/

You can also access the application form directly here —

https://nicforms.nic.in/enRhYmxlNmE4YzM2YTFkNmE3MzIwMjYwODI0MTQy 

Also Read | Can employees expect a second DA hike this year during festive season?

Current, upcoming 8th CPC meeting dates

  • Chandigarh — 16-18 September 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Chandigarh from 16-18 September (Wednesday-Friday). Stakeholders from the UT and states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh who submitted request for appointment on or before 25 August will be given slots.
  • Bengaluru — 7-8 October 2026: The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 7-8 October (Wednesday-Thursday). Deadline for appointments is 18 September.
  • Mumbai, Maharashtra: Notably, while no date has been announced, the Railway Ministry last month said the commission intends to visit railway departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in Mumbai and seeks to gain firsthand experience of the workers and employees' working conditions.

The commission is expected to announce its final recommendations within 18 months since constitution (on 3 November 2025), as per the official timeline stated in the ToR. This means its absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027. Further, based on previous rollouts, the recommendations are likely to be fully implemented over a period of two years, by 2029 or 2030.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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