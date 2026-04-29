8th Pay Commission: Last date to submit stakeholders' suggestions extended; check details

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on 29 April extended the deadline for the submission of memoranda, representations and suggestions from participants, pensioners, government employees and other stakeholders to 31 May 2026.

To submit your memorandum, you can refer to the following website: https://innovateindia.mygov.in/8cpc-memorandum-submission/. Upon visiting the website, you will need to follow the instructions, register, and submit your suggestions.

The move will help provide additional time for participants to share their views and ideas in the ongoing consultative process. According to the latest update, the last date for submitting responses is now Sunday, 31 May 2026.

8th Pay Commission invites inputs from stakeholders The 8th Pay Commission has invited inputs from a wide range of participants and stakeholders. This includes central government employees, both industrial and non-industrial; members of the All India Services (AIS); Defence Forces personnel; Union Territory employees; officers of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department; and employees of regulatory bodies established under Acts of Parliament (excluding RBI).

Furthermore, officers and employees of the Supreme Court, High Courts under various Union Territory jurisdictions, judicial officials of subordinate courts in Union Territories, pensioners, along with service associations or unions, are all eligible to submit their views and representations through the structured format, as provided on the official website of the commission.

How should the submission be made? Do note that all submissions must be strictly made through the official online portal. The submissions must follow the ‘structured format’, as clearly expressed in a press release issued by the commission.

The commission has also stated that no physical copies, emails, written requests, or hard-copy submissions will be considered or allowed. The digital-only approach has been intended to ensure efficient handling of large volumes of data and streamline the process.

Authorised nodal or sub-nodal officers from ministries, departments, and Union Territories are also permitted to submit consolidated inputs under the designated category. They can refer to the official website for complete clarity before submission of details.

The extension of the deadline reflects the commission’s commitment to inclusive participation and wider stakeholder engagement. The inputs received during this period will play a crucial role in shaping recommendations related to pay structure, allowances, salary payments, pension frameworks, and service conditions for government employees across India.

Stakeholders are encouraged to utilise the extended timeline effectively and submit well-structured and detailed suggestions through the official 8th CPC portal before the revised deadline.