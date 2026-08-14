8th Pay Commission: Latest 5 updates for central govt employees and pensioners

8th Pay Commission is consulting central government employee unions, pensioners and other stakeholders. Decisions on fitment factor, minimum salary, allowances and pension revision remain pending, with recommendations due by May-June 2027.

Shivam Shukla
Published14 Aug 2026, 09:22 AM IST
The 8th Pay Commission is continuing consultations with employees, pensioners and other stakeholders, while central government employees and pensioners await key decisions on the fitment factor, salaries, allowances and pensions.
The 8th Pay Commission is continuing consultations with employees, pensioners and other stakeholders, while central government employees and pensioners await key decisions on the fitment factor, salaries, allowances and pensions.(Pixabay)

The 8th Pay Commission, chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was constituted on 3 November 2025 with an 18-month mandate to recommend changes in pay, allowances and pensions.

The 8th Pay Commission is currently in its consultative phase, holding key meetings with employee unions and pensioner groups across states and union territories.

Upcoming meetings are lined up in Chandigarh, Chennai, Puducherry and Rajasthan in the coming months.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: 10 lakh pensioners seek faster DA, 25% merger

Here are the latest updates from the official website of the 8th Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission: Consultation drive gains momentum — 5 latest updates

S.No

Date

Latest update

What employees and pensioners should know
111 August Consultant engagement guidelines modified8th Central Pay Commission issued a partial modification to its guidelines for engaging consultants, indicating continued work to strengthen its research and administrative capacity.
23 August Jaipur consultation scheduledCommission will visit Jaipur, Rajasthan, on 31 August-1 September 2026 for consultations. The last date for submissions is 18 August.
328 July Chandigarh consultation scheduledCommission will conduct consultations in Chandigarh on 16-18 September. The last date for submissions is 25 August.
424 July Puducherry consultation scheduledConsultation is scheduled in Puducherry on 9 September. The last date for submissions is 18 August.
524 July Chennai consultation scheduledCommission will hold consultations in Chennai on 7-8 September. The last date for submissions is 18 August.

Note: The information regarding upcoming meetings has been sourced from the official website of the 8th Pay Commission. Readers are advised to refer to the official website for complete details.

What this means for employees and pensioners

The latest developments indicate that the 8th Pay Commission is still in its assessment and analysis stage. The Commission wants to make the consultation process democratic and provide a platform for stakeholders to air their grievances.

The process is expected to conclude over the next few months. Post this, the 8th Pay Commission will proceed to draft its recommendations, which will be submitted to the central government.

As of today, no final fitment factor, minimum salary, pension revision or revised pay structure has been announced by the 8th Pay Commission. A pay commission is announced once every decade. Over the past few pay commissions, the fitment factor has consistently risen, reaching 1.86 in the 6th Pay Commission and 2.57 in the 7th Pay Commission.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: What the government said on report submission deadline?

For the 8th Pay Commission, it remains to be seen how the government decides on a fitment factor and which metric it adopts. In the meantime, employees, pensioners and associated stakeholders continue to monitor the Commission's official announcements for the latest updates.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

8th Pay CommissionCentral Government EmployeesPersonal FinancePay CommissionIndiaNewsMoneyPension
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