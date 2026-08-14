8th Pay Commission: Latest 5 updates for central govt employees and pensioners

The 8th Pay Commission, chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was constituted on 3 November 2025 with an 18-month mandate to recommend changes in pay, allowances and pensions.

The 8th Pay Commission is currently in its consultative phase, holding key meetings with employee unions and pensioner groups across states and union territories.

Upcoming meetings are lined up in Chandigarh, Chennai, Puducherry and Rajasthan in the coming months.

Here are the latest updates from the official website of the 8th Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission: Consultation drive gains momentum — 5 latest updates

S.No Date Latest update What employees and pensioners should know 1 11 August Consultant engagement guidelines modified 8th Central Pay Commission issued a partial modification to its guidelines for engaging consultants, indicating continued work to strengthen its research and administrative capacity. 2 3 August Jaipur consultation scheduled Commission will visit Jaipur, Rajasthan, on 31 August-1 September 2026 for consultations. The last date for submissions is 18 August. 3 28 July Chandigarh consultation scheduled Commission will conduct consultations in Chandigarh on 16-18 September. The last date for submissions is 25 August. 4 24 July Puducherry consultation scheduled Consultation is scheduled in Puducherry on 9 September. The last date for submissions is 18 August. 5 24 July Chennai consultation scheduled Commission will hold consultations in Chennai on 7-8 September. The last date for submissions is 18 August.

Note: The information regarding upcoming meetings has been sourced from the official website of the 8th Pay Commission. Readers are advised to refer to the official website for complete details.

What this means for employees and pensioners The latest developments indicate that the 8th Pay Commission is still in its assessment and analysis stage. The Commission wants to make the consultation process democratic and provide a platform for stakeholders to air their grievances.

The process is expected to conclude over the next few months. Post this, the 8th Pay Commission will proceed to draft its recommendations, which will be submitted to the central government.

As of today, no final fitment factor, minimum salary, pension revision or revised pay structure has been announced by the 8th Pay Commission. A pay commission is announced once every decade. Over the past few pay commissions, the fitment factor has consistently risen, reaching 1.86 in the 6th Pay Commission and 2.57 in the 7th Pay Commission.