8th Pay Commission latest: Minimum pay demands, fitment factor and complete FAQs guide

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is currently in a crucial consultation and discussion phase. As of 27 April 2026, the commission is actively analysing and reviewing memoranda submitted by various employee associations and is assuring them that more Commission meetings will be held in Delhi and other states in the coming months to hear the aspirations and grievances of stakeholders.

It is also essential to note that the demands discussed in this write-up are proposals that are submitted to the 8th Pay Commission. Currently, there is no approved minimum salary, an official fitment factor, or any final decision on the restructuring of pensions, salaries, and allowances.

Still, these proposals hold immense value because they set the tone and sentiment for the Commission's upcoming decisions, thereby making the entire process consultative and participatory.

Key comparisons of recent demands on basic pay & fitment factor of prominent Unions

Organization Minimum Basic Pay Demand Proposed Fitment Factor Key Highlights BPMS ₹ 72,000 4.0x 6% annual increment, family unit of 5 members NC-JCM ₹ 69,000 3.833 6% annual increment, nutrition-linked wage model PSNM ₹ 50,000– ₹ 60,000 2.62–3.83 HRA up to 36%, OPS restoration, retirement age 65

Note: The demands above are those of prominent Unions across the country on basic pay, fitment factor, and associated factors.



Keeping these fundamental demands on the minimum basic pay, fitment factor, and key highlights in mind, let us look at the historical context of how the past two commissions decided on the fitment factor and minimum pay.

It is also important to keep in mind that Pay Commissions are constituted once every 10 years, which is why central government employees only get this chance to holistically amend their salaries to keep them in line with inflation.

Historical Context: Fitment Factors of the previous commissions



Pay Commission Fitment Factor Minimum Pay (At Implementation) 6th CPC 1.86 ₹ 7,000 7th CPC 2.57 ₹ 18,000 8th CPC To be decided (Proposals up to 4x submitted) To be decided

10 FAQs on the 8th Pay Commission Q1. What is the current status of the 8th CPC? The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025. The terms of reference (ToR) were approved by the cabinet on 28 October 2025, as announced in an official press release. The commission is currently accepting stakeholder views through a memorandum until 30 April 2026.

Q2. When will the 8th CPC be implemented? The revision is widely expected to take effect on 1 January 2026. This is because the 7th Pay Commission's tenure officially concluded on December 31, 2025, marking the end of a 10-year cycle. Still, the final confirmation is awaited and will be decided by the Government of India.

Q3. Who are the commission members? The 8th Pay Commission has three members. It is headed by Chairperson, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (Retd.); Part-time Member, Prof. Pulak Ghosh and Member-Secretary, Shri Pankaj Jain, IAS.

Q4. What is a fitment factor? Fitment factor is nothing but a multiplier that is applied to the existing basic pay to calculate the revised salary structure to bring the current salary on par with inflation.

Q5. What are the BPMS demands? The Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) is seeking a minimum pay of ₹72,000, a 4.0x fitment factor, and 6% annual increments for serving employees. The objective of these demands is to bring salaries in line with the current inflation levels.

Q6. What are the PSNM demands? The Pragatisheel Shikshak Nyaya Manch (PSNM) is a body representing central government teachers (UTs, Kendriya Vidhyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya) and affiliated to All India NPS Employee Federation (AINPSEF).

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Memorandum deadline still open till 30 April

They have requested the 8th Pay Commission to consider a tiered minimum pay, HRA up to 36%, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, and raising the age of retirement to 65 years. The objective of these demands is to help provide a meaningful life and livelihood for the teachers and associated stakeholders.

Q7. What are the NC-JCM demands? They propose a minimum pay of ₹69,000, a 3.833 fitment factor, and a wage structure aligned with nutrition-linked benchmarks. They have also requested doubling the annual salary increment to 6% from the current 3% to foster a positive sentiment and boost employee morale. They also propose large-scale payment merging and a streamlined pay matrix reform up to Level 13.

Q8. Are these demands binding? These demands are not binding. They are proposals. The final policy decision will depend on the Commission’s upcoming report, which is expected to be tabled in February-May 2027. This is about 18 months after the constitution of the 8th Pay Commission in November 2025.

Q9. Where can I submit feedback? If you are a stakeholder, a pensioner are participant in the process, you can visit the official 8CPC portal to submit your formal memorandum by following the instructions and guidelines provided on the website.

Furthermore, you can also contact the 8th Pay Commission team through the official address provided under the ‘Contact Us’ section on the website at: Eighth Central Pay Commission, 3rd and 7th Floor, Chanderlok Building, Janpath, New Delhi – 110001

Q10. Where can I find official updates? You should trust only the official website of the 8th Pay Commission for updates and developments regarding the Commission's moves. Official notifications are regularly updated on the 8th CPC website. No other source of information should be trusted. The most recent official notifications, as shared on the 8th Pay Commission website, are discussed below.

5 most recent official notifications on the 8th Pay Commission website:

Subject Date Clarity on information regarding forthcoming 8CPC meetings 24 April 2026 Clarification regarding Submission of 8CPC Memorandum/Representations 20 April 2026 Notice regarding 8CPC interactions at Delhi (28–29 April, 2026) 11 April 2026 Notice regarding visit to Pune, Maharashtra (4–5 May, 2026) 11 April 2026 Guidelines for inviting applications for engagement of Consultants in the 8th CPC 10 April 2026