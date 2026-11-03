8th Pay Commission latest news: One year completed, 3 key updates on salary revision, pension hike and fitment factor

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) completes one year on 3 November 2026, but central government employees and pensioners are still waiting for clarity on revised salaries, the fitment factor and pension increases. While the commission has invited representations from employee associations and pensioners and begun stakeholder consultations, it has not yet submitted its recommendations to the government.

The commission was formally constituted through a government notification on 3 November 2025, after the Union Cabinet approved its Terms of Reference (ToR) on 28 October 2025. It has been given 18 months from the date of its constitution to submit its recommendations, putting the expected deadline around May 2027.

For employees and pensioners, three monetary issues remain particularly important: the fitment factor and revised basic salary, pension revision and the effective date of implementation.

Here are three key developments in the 8th Pay Commission's journey so far.

1. 8th Pay Commission fitment factor and minimum basic salary remain undecided The fitment factor is among the biggest concerns for central government employees because it will determine how their existing basic pay is converted into revised basic pay under the 8th Pay Commission.

However, the government has not announced an official fitment factor or revised minimum basic salary yet.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 10 August 2026, the Finance Ministry clarified that the 8th Pay Commission had not submitted its recommendations to the government.

Under the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 was applied, taking the minimum basic pay from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000.

Employees are now awaiting clarity on whether the 8th CPC will recommend a higher fitment factor and how this will affect their revised salaries. The final fitment factor and revised pay structure will depend on the commission's recommendations and the government's decision.

2. Pension revision for central government pensioners is also pending The 8th Pay Commission's mandate covers retirement benefits, including pension-related matters. Its recommendations will therefore have implications not only for serving central government employees but also for existing pensioners.

Pensioners are awaiting clarity on revised basic pension, family pension and the methodology that will be used to calculate their revised retirement benefits.

The fitment factor will also be important for pension revision, as the commission's recommendations will determine the framework for revising pay and pension. However, no official pension revision formula or revised pension amount has been announced so far.

The Cabinet-approved Terms of Reference require the commission to consider the financial implications of its recommendations, including the unfunded cost of non-contributory pension schemes and the government's fiscal position.

Therefore, pensioners will have to wait for the commission's recommendations and the government's subsequent decision before revised pension amounts can be confirmed.

3. Will revised salary and pension be effective from 1 January 2026? Another important question for employees and pensioners is when the revised salary and pension will come into effect.

The government's 28 October 2025 press release stated that, following the usual 10-year cycle of Pay Commissions, the effect of the 8th CPC recommendations would normally be expected from 1 January 2026.

However, this is not the same as a formal implementation order.

In its Lok Sabha reply on 10 August 2026, the Finance Ministry said that the commission had not yet submitted its recommendations. The government has therefore not confirmed the final implementation date or the fitment factor.

The commission has 18 months from its constitution on 3 November 2025 to submit its recommendations. This puts the deadline around May 2027, although it can submit interim reports if recommendations on particular matters are finalised earlier.

If the government subsequently approves a retrospective effective date, employees and pensioners could become eligible for arrears for the applicable period. However, the payment timeline and arrears calculation will depend on the final government notification.

For now, employees and pensioners should not treat 1 January 2026 as a confirmed payment or implementation date.

What should employees and pensioners expect next? The next major milestone will be the submission of the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations, expected around May 2027.

The report will provide the framework for revised basic pay, the fitment factor, pension revision and other retirement benefits. The government will then examine the recommendations and decide which proposals to accept before issuing implementation orders.

For central government employees, the key questions remain how much their basic salary will increase and what fitment factor will be adopted. For pensioners, the focus will be on revised basic pension and family pension.