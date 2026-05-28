8th Pay Commission latest update: Big salary hike unlikely! Why Centre may settle for a moderate pay revision

Speculation around the 8th Pay Commission continues to grow, as central government employees await clarity on implementation and salary revisions. Meanwhile, reports suggest the government may not agree to several union demands, raising doubts about expectations of a significant pay hike.
In recent weeks, workers’ unions have submitted several proposals on salary hikes under the 8th Pay Commission, and there were detailed discussions with the panel. The suggestions include: a higher fitment factor and the merger of Dearness Allowance (DA) with basic pay. But media reports suggest that unions themselves now acknowledge that not all demands are likely to be accepted.
One of the main demands raised by trade unions for the 8th Pay Commission is the fitment factor, with calls to increase it to 3.83. They clarify that such an adjustment is crucial to offset the steady decline in purchasing power due to inflation and rising living costs over the years.
A fitment factor is a mathematical multiplier used by the Central Pay Commission to convert an employee's pre-revised basic salary (or pension) into the new, revised basic salary structure.
Current basic pay x fitment factor = New basic pay
For instance, the 7th Central Pay Commission implemented a fitment factor of 2.57, which raised the minimum basic salary of central government employees from ₹7,000 under the 6th Pay Commission to ₹18,000.
So the math goes - ₹7,000x2.57= ₹18,000
The concept of the fitment factor became a talking point during the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, as earlier pay panels followed more complex approaches to revise salaries, including pay rationalisation, DA mergers and need-based wage calculations.
According to union leaders, as reported by ABP Ananda, the government is unlikely to accept this demand fully, given the broader financial burden it would entail.
Any sharp increase in salaries would likely push state governments to revise pay scales as well, leading to a significant rise in pension and retirement-related expenses over the long term. And hence, the government may eventually opt for a balanced or moderate formula instead of approving a steep hike.
The 8th Pay Commission is significant because it is expected to affect more than 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including central government employees and pensioners, as well as their families.
So far, India has witnessed seven pay commissions. The government established the First Pay Commission in January 1946, and since then, a new pay commission has generally been constituted every 10 years. The Centre constituted the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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