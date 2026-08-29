8th Pay Commission latest updates: 5 key developments central government employees and pensioners should know

The 8th Pay Commission will soon complete ten months since its constitution on 3 November 2025. The consultation, discussion and administrative functioning of the commission have now entered its business end, with the commission building up towards its upcoming meeting in Jaipur on 31 August and 1 September 2026. The last date of form submission for this meeting was on 18 August.

Central government employees and pensioners are keenly awaiting details on the fitment factor, salary revisions, pay matrix, and a host of other important factors. It is wise to check the latest updates on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

Furthermore, it is critical to keep in mind that, as per the official timeline, the 8th Pay Commission was permitted a time of 18-months since its constitution in November 2025 to submit its final report to the Union Cabinet, with ten months nearly up, the commission is tentatively scheduled to submit its final report by May-June 2027.

With these basics in mind, here are the latest updates from the 8th Pay Commission as of August 29, that all central government employees and pensioners must be aware of.

5 latest updates from the 8th Pay Commission Here are the five most recent notifications published on the official website and what they mean for central government employees:

Date Latest update What it means 24 August 2026 8th Pay Commission visit to Bengaluru on 7–8 October 2026; last date for submissions is 18 September. The Commission is continuing its regional consultation exercise, giving stakeholders an opportunity to present their views. 11 August 2026 Partial modification in guidelines for engagement of consultants. The update indicates further strengthening of the professional and technical support available to the Commission. 3 August 2026 8th Pay Commission visit to Jaipur on 31 August–1 September 2026; last date for submissions was 18 August. Stakeholders in Rajasthan have been given an opportunity to submit their views as part of the consultation process. 28 July 2026 8th Pay Commission visit to Chandigarh on 16–18 September 2026; last date for submissions is 25 August. The Commission is expanding its regional outreach and engaging with stakeholders outside Delhi. 24 July 2026 8th Pay Commission visits to Puducherry on 9 September and Chennai on 7–8 September 2026. The notifications underline the Commission’s continued consultations across southern India.

Source: Official website of the 8th Pay Commission*

What these updates mean for central government employees The latest developments indicate that the 8th Pay Commission is actively progressing through its discussion and consultation phase. The objective of the commission is to make the process of discussion more democratic by providing a platform for as many unions, stakeholders, and associations as possible to air their views and grievances.

Over the last few months, the 8th Pay Commission has already visited prominent states and union territories, including Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Odisha.

These meetings are important, as the grievances, requests, and views discussed by unions and stakeholders in them from across the country will play a key role in helping the 8th Pay Commission formulate its final recommendations.

These recommendations will then be considered by the Union government, and a final decision on the fitment factor, salary revision, pension reforms, allowances, and other associated issues will be made.

For example, during the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, after much deliberation, fitment factors of 1.86 and 2.57 were respectively agreed upon. It is now to be seen what fitment factor will be decided for the 8th Pay Commission, with several prominent unions such as NC(JCM), BPMS, among others, pushing for a fitment factor of more than 3.5x.

For now, the key takeaway for government employees and pensioners is that the 8th Pay Commission’s work is moving forward, with consultations and administrative preparations continuing at pace. The coming months are likely to be important for employees as the Commission gathers more inputs and progresses towards its eventual recommendations.