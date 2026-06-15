8th Pay Commission latest updates: 5 key developments on consultations, visits and employee submissions

The 8th Pay Commission has now stepped up its discussions and consultations with employees, unions, pensioners and staff associations across the nation. Through a series of recent notifications on its official website, the Commission has elaborated on its plans for stakeholder interactions and extended opportunities to submit suggestions.

These developments are critical for central government employees and pensioners, as the 8th Pay Commission enters its final stretch since its constitution, with just about 11 months left before the Commission prepares its recommendations on pay, salaries, allowances and pension-related issues.

8th Pay Commission: Important points to keep in mind In January 2025, the Government of India approved the 8th Pay Commission. The primary objective of the Commission is to review salaries, payments, allowances, pension structures and the grievances of central government employees and pensioners. The Union Cabinet subsequently cleared the Terms of Reference (ToR) on 28 October 2025, after which the Commission formally initiated consultations, discussions and stakeholder outreach.

In the earlier Pay Commissions, the fitment factor was the defining element. In the 7th Pay Commission, this was 2.57, and in the 6th Pay Commission, this was 1.86, respectively.

The final decision on the fitment factor for the 8th Pay Commission is awaited. It will be decided after the entire consultation and discussion process is completed in an amicable manner, and the Commission submits its complete report. The deadline for this submission is about 18 months from the date of constitution of the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025.

Latest updates from the 8th Pay Commission

Date Update Importance 29 May 2026 Last date for submission of responses to the 8th Pay Commission Memorandum extended to 15 June 2026 Provides additional time for employees, pensioners, and associations to submit their representations. 29 May 2026 Notice regarding 8th Pay Commission visit to Kolkata, West Bengal (9-10 July 2026) Stakeholders in West Bengal will get an opportunity to interact directly with the Commission. 26 May 2026 Notice regarding 8th Pay Commission visit to Bhubaneswar, Odisha (6-7 July 2026) The Commission will gather feedback from employee organizations and pensioner groups in Odisha. 21 May 2026 Notice regarding 8th Pay Commission visit to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (22-23 June 2026) Employee unions and associations in Uttar Pradesh can present their views and demands before the Commission. 06 May 2026 Notice regarding 8th Pay Commission interactions in Delhi (13-14 May 2026) Continued consultations with stakeholders in the national capital formed part of the Commission's outreach programme.

The 8th Pay Commission updates indicate that the Commission is seeking feedback and aiming to involve stakeholders across all segments in a holistic, wide-ranging discussion on fundamental issues such as the fitment factor, pensions, salaries, allowances, and employee morale, before finalising its recommendations.

The goal is to provide ample opportunities for aspirants to share their views and grievances to reach a resolution.

The extension of the memorandum submission deadline to today, i.e., 15 June, is particularly significant, as it permits more employees and pensioners to participate in the consultation process.

Planned visits to state capitals such as Lucknow, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar highlight the Commission's clarity and focus on the importance of regional consultations. All such interactions, taken holistically, are expected to play a fundamental role in shaping the future pay structure, the decision on the fitment factor and the associated benefits of central government employees, making these idea-sharing meetings vital to track.