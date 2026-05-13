8th Pay Commission latest updates: 5 key developments on meetings, fitment factor and salary revision

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has now entered a vital consultation phase, with stakeholder meetings and regional visits now underway across the nation. As the Commission begins its Delhi interactions today with Defence and Railway unions, central government employees, pensioners and associated stakeholders are closely tracking discussions on salary revisions, allowances, payments, pensions, and expectations for the fitment factor.

The 8th Pay Commission discussion is of extreme importance, as the temporary commission was constituted on 3 November 2025 and is expected to affect 1.1 crore employees and pensioners combined, along with their immediate family members.

What is the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th CPC is a government-appointed temporary panel which is responsible for analysing and recommending revisions to salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees and retirees. Generally, a pay commission is constituted once every 10 years to review the salaries and pensions of government employees and pensioners.

Why has the 8th Pay Commission been constituted? It has been constituted with the aim of the welfare of the employees and pensioners. To listen to the demands of associated stakeholders and unions, and to balance salaries, pensions, and allowances accordingly, giving due importance to government expenditure management as well.

Who are the members of the 8th Pay Commission? The Commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as the Chairperson. Other members include Prof. Pulak Ghosh, a part-time member, and Pankaj Jain, who is the member secretary.

5 recent updates on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission

Date Latest Update Details May 6, 2026 Delhi stakeholder interaction notification Meetings in Delhi on May 13–14 with the Defence and Railway unions, which are currently going on. May 1, 2026 Hyderabad scheduled visit notification Stakeholder consultations in Telangana on May 18–19. May 1, 2026 Srinagar & Jammu scheduled visit notification Meetings in Jammu & Kashmir took place from June 1–4. May 1, 2026 Ladakh consultation visit notification details Stakeholder meetings in Ladakh on June 8. April 29, 2026 Memorandum deadline extended Submission deadline extended till May 31, 2026.

Note: These are the latest updates as of 13 May 2026, on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission.

FAQs on 8th Pay Commission

1. When was the 8th Pay Commission constituted? 1. Constituted on 3 November 2025.

2. What is the next major consultation scheduled? 2. Hyderabad stakeholder consultations are scheduled for 18–19 May 2026.

3. What is the deadline-related update issued recently? 3. The memorandum submission deadline has been extended till 31 May 2026.

4. What is the fitment factor used under the 7th Pay Commission? 4. The 7th Pay Commission applied a fitment factor of 2.57 for salary revision.

5. When did the Government approve the Terms of Reference? 5. On 28 October 2025, the terms of reference were approved.