8th Pay Commission latest updates: 5 key developments on meetings, fitment factor and salary revision

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) has now entered a vital consultation phase, with stakeholder meetings and regional visits now underway across the nation. As the Commission begins its Delhi interactions today with Defence and Railway unions, central government employees, pensioners and associated stakeholders are closely tracking discussions on salary revisions, allowances, payments, pensions, and expectations for the fitment factor.
The 8th Pay Commission discussion is of extreme importance, as the temporary commission was constituted on 3 November 2025 and is expected to affect 1.1 crore employees and pensioners combined, along with their immediate family members.
The 8th CPC is a government-appointed temporary panel which is responsible for analysing and recommending revisions to salaries, pensions, and allowances for central government employees and retirees. Generally, a pay commission is constituted once every 10 years to review the salaries and pensions of government employees and pensioners.
It has been constituted with the aim of the welfare of the employees and pensioners. To listen to the demands of associated stakeholders and unions, and to balance salaries, pensions, and allowances accordingly, giving due importance to government expenditure management as well.
The Commission is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as the Chairperson. Other members include Prof. Pulak Ghosh, a part-time member, and Pankaj Jain, who is the member secretary.
Date
Latest Update
Details
|May 6, 2026
|Delhi stakeholder interaction notification
|Meetings in Delhi on May 13–14 with the Defence and Railway unions, which are currently going on.
|May 1, 2026
|Hyderabad scheduled visit notification
|Stakeholder consultations in Telangana on May 18–19.
|May 1, 2026
|Srinagar & Jammu scheduled visit notification
|Meetings in Jammu & Kashmir took place from June 1–4.
|May 1, 2026
|Ladakh consultation visit notification details
|Stakeholder meetings in Ladakh on June 8.
|April 29, 2026
|Memorandum deadline extended
|Submission deadline extended till May 31, 2026.
Note: These are the latest updates as of 13 May 2026, on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission.
1. Constituted on 3 November 2025.
2. Hyderabad stakeholder consultations are scheduled for 18–19 May 2026.
3. The memorandum submission deadline has been extended till 31 May 2026.
4. The 7th Pay Commission applied a fitment factor of 2.57 for salary revision.
5. On 28 October 2025, the terms of reference were approved.
Hence, the latest notices clearly elaborate that the 8th Pay Commission is currently focused on gathering stakeholder feedback, views, and ideas. Employees and pensioners are advised to diligently follow the official notifications provided on the official website at: https://8cpc.gov.in/.
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