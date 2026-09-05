8th Pay Commission: Level 5 staff could see ₹15,768 monthly HRA gain under the proposed 40% rate

Central government employees might see a meaningful improvement in their House Rent Allowance (HRA) under the 8th Pay Commission, provided the proposals and requests from prominent employee unions, associations, and stakeholders are accepted.

On a fundamental level, HRA is linked to an employee’s basic pay. Along with the same category of the city in which they are working. Furthermore, under the 7th Pay Commission, HRA was initially fixed at 24%, 16%, and 8% of basic pay for X-, Y-, and Z-category cities.

Later on, when the Dearness Allowance (DA) crossed 50% in January 2024, these rates increased to 30%, 20% and 10% respectively. Due to rising living costs, rents, particularly in prominent metropolitan and Tier-II cities, several employee and pensioner organisations have sought higher HRA rates from the 8th Pay Commission. These demands are primarily driven by the need to balance rising inflation and lifestyle costs with employee salaries in a constructive manner.

What HRA rates have employees proposed for the 8th Pay Commission? The National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has, for example, proposed HRA of 40% for X-category cities, 35% for Y-category cities and 30% for Z-category cities. It has also suggested linking HRA revisions to DA and updating city classifications every 5 years rather than the current 10-year cycle.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission completes 10 months: Key dates and deadlines

Along similar lines, other prominent organisations have proposed different structures, changes, and amendments to HRAs, including four-tier and two-tier HRA systems.

This also clearly means that, as consultations are ongoing and more meetings are lined up in September and October, there is currently no final, officially established HRA rate from the 8th Pay Commission.

Keeping these factors in mind, the table below shows the potential impact for employees at Levels 1 to 5, using two assumptions: a 2.1 fitment factor and a 40% HRA for X-category cities, as proposed by NC-JCM.

Pay Level 7th CPC Basic Pay Current HRA at 30% Estimated Basic Pay at 2.1x HRA at 40% Estimated Monthly Increase Level 1 ₹18,000 ₹5,400 ₹37,800 ₹15,120 ₹9,720 Level 2 ₹19,900 ₹5,970 ₹41,790 ₹16,716 ₹10,746 Level 3 ₹21,700 ₹6,510 ₹45,570 ₹18,228 ₹11,718 Level 4 ₹25,500 ₹7,650 ₹53,550 ₹21,420 ₹13,770 Level 5 ₹29,200 ₹8,760 ₹61,320 ₹24,528 ₹15,768

Note: The data discussed above is for illustrative purposes only.

Can a Level 5 employee really get ₹ 15,768 more HRA? Therefore, based on the above assumed calculations, yes, level 5 employees might be able to secure ₹15,768 more in HRA. Still, these calculations are based on assumptions that can only materialise once the final report of the 8th pay commission panel is submitted.

Furthermore, a Level 5 employee currently has a basic pay of ₹29,200. At the existing 30% HRA rate for an X-category city, the monthly HRA is ₹8,760. If the basic pay were to increase 2.1 times to ₹61,320 and HRA were fixed at 40% (assumed), the allowance would rise to ₹24,528. The difference would be about ₹15,768 per month, or roughly ₹15,800.

For now, these figures can be taken as indicative. They are not guaranteed an increase. The actual HRA revision will depend on the final ‘fitment factor’, revised pay structure, city classification and HRA rates eventually recommended by the 8th Pay Commission and acknowledged and accepted by the government.

The 8th Pay Commission panel, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was constituted on 3 November 2025 by the Union government. It was given 18 months to complete its consultations, draft a final report, and submit it to the government. The tentative date of final submission of the 8th pay commission report, therefore, falls around May-June 2027.