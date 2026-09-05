8th Pay Commission: Level 5 staff could see ₹15,768 monthly HRA gain under the proposed 40% rate

Pay Level 5 central government employees could see their monthly HRA rise by nearly 15,800 under a proposed 40% HRA rate and 2.1 fitment factor if accepted. Still, the final figures will depend on the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations.

Shivam Shukla
Published5 Sep 2026, 02:25 PM IST
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Central government employees could see a higher House Rent Allowance under the 8th Pay Commission, but any increase will depend on final pay, HRA rates and government approval. (Image Source Pexels)
Central government employees could see a higher House Rent Allowance under the 8th Pay Commission, but any increase will depend on final pay, HRA rates and government approval. (Image Source Pexels)

Central government employees might see a meaningful improvement in their House Rent Allowance (HRA) under the 8th Pay Commission, provided the proposals and requests from prominent employee unions, associations, and stakeholders are accepted.

On a fundamental level, HRA is linked to an employee’s basic pay. Along with the same category of the city in which they are working. Furthermore, under the 7th Pay Commission, HRA was initially fixed at 24%, 16%, and 8% of basic pay for X-, Y-, and Z-category cities.

Later on, when the Dearness Allowance (DA) crossed 50% in January 2024, these rates increased to 30%, 20% and 10% respectively. Due to rising living costs, rents, particularly in prominent metropolitan and Tier-II cities, several employee and pensioner organisations have sought higher HRA rates from the 8th Pay Commission. These demands are primarily driven by the need to balance rising inflation and lifestyle costs with employee salaries in a constructive manner.

What HRA rates have employees proposed for the 8th Pay Commission?

The National Council of the Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) has, for example, proposed HRA of 40% for X-category cities, 35% for Y-category cities and 30% for Z-category cities. It has also suggested linking HRA revisions to DA and updating city classifications every 5 years rather than the current 10-year cycle.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission completes 10 months: Key dates and deadlines

Along similar lines, other prominent organisations have proposed different structures, changes, and amendments to HRAs, including four-tier and two-tier HRA systems.

This also clearly means that, as consultations are ongoing and more meetings are lined up in September and October, there is currently no final, officially established HRA rate from the 8th Pay Commission.

Keeping these factors in mind, the table below shows the potential impact for employees at Levels 1 to 5, using two assumptions: a 2.1 fitment factor and a 40% HRA for X-category cities, as proposed by NC-JCM.

Pay Level

7th CPC Basic Pay

Current HRA at 30%

Estimated Basic Pay at 2.1x

HRA at 40%

Estimated Monthly Increase

Level 1

18,000

5,400

37,800

15,120

9,720

Level 2

19,900

5,970

41,790

16,716

10,746

Level 3

21,700

6,510

45,570

18,228

11,718

Level 4

25,500

7,650

53,550

21,420

13,770

Level 5

29,200

8,760

61,320

24,528

15,768

Note: The data discussed above is for illustrative purposes only.

Can a Level 5 employee really get 15,768 more HRA?

Therefore, based on the above assumed calculations, yes, level 5 employees might be able to secure 15,768 more in HRA. Still, these calculations are based on assumptions that can only materialise once the final report of the 8th pay commission panel is submitted.

Furthermore, a Level 5 employee currently has a basic pay of 29,200. At the existing 30% HRA rate for an X-category city, the monthly HRA is 8,760. If the basic pay were to increase 2.1 times to 61,320 and HRA were fixed at 40% (assumed), the allowance would rise to 24,528. The difference would be about 15,768 per month, or roughly 15,800.

For now, these figures can be taken as indicative. They are not guaranteed an increase. The actual HRA revision will depend on the final ‘fitment factor’, revised pay structure, city classification and HRA rates eventually recommended by the 8th Pay Commission and acknowledged and accepted by the government.

Also Read | 8th pay commission: How unions, stakeholders can apply for meeting in Bengaluru

The 8th Pay Commission panel, headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, was constituted on 3 November 2025 by the Union government. It was given 18 months to complete its consultations, draft a final report, and submit it to the government. The tentative date of final submission of the 8th pay commission report, therefore, falls around May-June 2027.

Hence, employees should view 15,768 as a possible outcome only under specific assumptions. These calculations do not assure monthly benefits. The final 8th Pay Commission recommendations will eventually determine how much HRA employees will actually receive.

About the Author

Shivam Shukla

Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in

8th Pay CommissionCentral Government EmployeesInflationPersonal Finance
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