8th pay commission: Srinagar meet today, check dates for Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal state visits here

The 8th pay commission is conducting multiple state visits and meetings with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to gather views ahead of its own recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and other factors.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the panel also includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.

8th Pay Commission begins work The panel in May invited applications from candidates for full-time and part-time consultant roles on a one-year contractual basis, “to make recommendations related to emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees and on pensions”.

Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff, by mid-2027.

8th CPC meetings: Check full list of state visits in June, July Jammu & Kashmir: The meeting in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, is scheduled from 1-4 June (Monday-Thursday), and stakeholders had till 16 May to make appointments.

The meeting in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, is scheduled from 1-4 June (Monday-Thursday), and stakeholders had till 16 May to make appointments. Ladakh: The meeting with concerned stakeholders in the UT of Ladakh is set for 8 June (Monday), and they had till 16 May to make appointments.

The meeting with concerned stakeholders in the UT of Ladakh is set for 8 June (Monday), and they had till 16 May to make appointments. Uttar Pradesh: The meeting in Lucknow is scheduled from 22-23 June (Monday and Tuesday), and stakeholders have till 10 June to make appointments.

Odisha: The 8th CPC will visit Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 6-7 July (Monday and Tuesday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. Appointment requests must be completed by 15 June.

The 8th CPC will visit Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 6-7 July (Monday and Tuesday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. Appointment requests must be completed by 15 June. West Bengal: The 8th CPC will visit Kolkata from 9-10 July (Thursday and Friday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. Appointment requests must be completed by 15 June.

The 8th CPC will visit Kolkata from 9-10 July (Thursday and Friday) to hold discussions with concerned stakeholders. Appointment requests must be completed by 15 June. The commission has, in previous notices, said that separate meetings will be scheduled in other cities in Uttar Pradesh and in Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), as well as in other states and union territories (UTs) in due course.

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Prior to this, it has already held consultations with unions and organisations under the Ministries of Railways and Defence in Delhi on 13 and 14 May, and with concerned stakeholders in Hyderabad, Telangana, on 18-19 May.

8th CPC discussions: Timeline, expectations of announcement Notably, the commission has invited suggestions and memoranda until 15 June, following the opening of formal memorandum submissions in March. The submission process began on 5 March 2026, with earlier deadlines on 30 April and 31 May.

It began meetings with stakeholders in April, has other meetings scheduled in May and June, and plans to schedule more meetings in due course. To reach consensus, it gathers inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations/institutions, employee unions/associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyses the data; and then decides on allowances, pension formula, and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.

As per the plan, the CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations around 18 months after its constitution on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we can get the panel's submissions, the better. February 2027 is the earliest we can get them.

Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another 2 to 3 years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027 may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.

Who are the beneficiaries and stakeholders? Beneficiaries are the nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees, who will be impacted by the decisions.

Stakeholders include industrial and non-industrial central government employees, personnel belonging to the All India Services, Defence Forces, Union Territories; officers and employees of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department, members of the Regulatory Bodies (except the Reserve Bank of India) set up under the Acts of Parliament, officers and employees of the Supreme Court, officers and employees of the High Courts whose expenditure is borne by UTs, judicial officers of the subordinate courts in UTs, pensioners, service associations or unions, central government ministries or departments or organisations and UTs.