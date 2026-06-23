8th Pay Commission may revamp HRA structure as employee unions seek higher rates and DA linkage

As the 8th Pay Commission continues to examine ideas and suggestions received from pensioner groups, employee unions and other stakeholders, one prominent demand gaining traction is a comprehensive revision of the House Rent Allowance (HRA).

The National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) Staff Side, for example, has suggested several vital changes and amendments to better align HRA with current housing realities.

Key HRA reforms proposed by the Staff Side As per the memorandum submitted to the 8th Pay Commission, the current HRA framework is no longer adequately reflective of rising rental costs or of keeping pace with rapidly escalating inflation in many metropolitan cities. To address this situation, the employee representatives have proposed several suggestions.

8th Pay Commission: Staff side proposes 5 key changes to house rent allowance rules

Proposal Details HRA linked to actual rent Reduce the gap between prevailing market rents and HRA received by employees. Revised HRA rates as per the population HRA of 40% for X-class cities (population 50 lakhs and more),

35% for Y-class cities (population 5 to 50 lakhs) and

30% for Z-class cities (population less than 5 lakh). DA-indexed HRA Link HRA to Dearness Allowance (DA) for automatic inflation adjustment. City review and classification every 5 years Reclassify cities periodically based on population growth and housing costs. HRA for pensioners Extend HRA benefits to pensioners facing high rental expenses after retirement.

Why do these changes matter? Employee representatives said the housing costs and day-to-day inflation have increased rapidly over the past few years. HRA revisions and improvements have failed in keeping pace with inflation. They think that once HRA is indexed to DA (Dearness allowance), along with regular updates to city classifications, this would better align the allowances with rapidly evolving economic conditions.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: UP state employees seek a voice in final recommendations

The Railway Senior Citizens Welfare Society has also come out in support of regular reviews of HRA and other allied allowances, citing rapidly rising living costs and inflation in urban centres. The aim is primarily to align the salaries, allowances, and pay of central government employees and pensioners with today's realities.

If these proposals are given due consideration and accepted, they could significantly reshape the HRA framework and plan under the 8th Pay Commission, providing support to employees and pensioners facing rising living costs nationwide.

Important FAQs on the 8th Pay Commission 1. When was the 8th Pay Commission constituted? The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025.

2. When will the 8th Pay Commission submit its report? The 8th Pay Commission will submit its report in 18 months, starting in November 2025.

3. What was the fitment factor in the 6th Pay Commission and the 7th Pay Commission? The fitment factors for the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions were 1.86 and 2.57, respectively.

4. What is the fitment factor declared in the 8th Pay Commission? Currently, the 8th Pay Commission is in its consultative stage. No fitment factor details have been revealed yet.

5. Who are the members of the 8th Pay Commission? The 8th Pay Commission is headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Prof Pulak Ghosh as a part-time member and Pankaj Jain as Member Secretary.