8th pay commission meeting in Jaipur on Monday — Here is what's on the agenda and latest updates

The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) is in its consultation stage now, with plans to interact with employee and pensioner associations, federations, unions of central government, UT employees and other stakeholders across the country.

Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission includes Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission. Its official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.

The panel's decisions are expected to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees. Notably, central government employees and armed forces personnel account for about 0.7% of India's 60-crore workforce and nearly 9% of the country's formal sector.

8th CPC meeting in Jaipur this week In the coming week, the 8th CPC is scheduled to conduct official meetings with concerned stakeholders from Rajasthan in Jaipur from 31 August to 1 September (Monday-Tuesday). Those seeking an appointment had time till 18 August to submit a request.

These meetings are significant as suggestions made by representatives are expected to play an important role in shaping the commission's deliberations. These unions and groups collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff.

Since March, the commission has conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to collect and analyse data before deciding on pay, allowances, and pension for employees and pensioners.

State visits in September, October: Check full list here The 8th CPC will visit Chennai from 7-8 September (Monday-Tuesday).

The 8th CPC will visit Puducherry on 9 September (Wednesday).

The 8th CPC will visit Chandigarh from 16-18 September (Wednesday-Friday).

The 8th CPC will visit Bengaluru from 7-8 October (Thursday-Friday). Those seeking appointments have till 18 September to apply via the official portal. Further, while no date has been announced, the Railway Ministry in July said the commission intends to visit departments under the Central Railway (CR) Zone in Mumbai, to gain firsthand experience of employees' working conditions.

What's on the agenda for upcoming states visits? Notably, the commission did not release an agenda ahead of the visits. But these meetings are expected to feature discussions and deliberations on several recurring themes raised during discussions and in memorandums submitted by prominent unions. This includes:

Revision of the fitment factor and basic pay structure.

Salary revisions and improvements, keeping pace with inflation and cost of living.

Reorganisation of allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA) and transport allowance.

Pension reforms with a broader focus on retirement security.

Consideration of aspects such as employee welfare, morale, and service conditions.

Measures aimed at improving compensation competitiveness. When can we expect the 8th CPC recommendations? As per the timeline, the commission is likely to announce its recommendations within 18 months since constitution (on 3 November 2025). This means the absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027, while February or April 2027 is the earliest we can expect any official announcements.