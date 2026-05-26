8th pay commission: Meeting with employee representatives scheduled in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh — Check dates

The 8th pay commission (CPC) has scheduled a visit to Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on 22-23 June (Monday and Tuesday), and called on interested stakeholders to submit appointment requests on or before 10 June.
The commission has begun meeting with employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders as it sets to gather recommendations on pay hikes, allowances, salary structure, and more. Constituted every 10 years, the panel is expected to make significant decisions impacting salaries of central government employees and pensioners, including railways and defence staff by mid-2027.
Chaired by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the other 8th CPC members are Pankaj Jain, former IAS, as Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission.
As part of the consultation process, it opened formal memorandum submissions held meetings in Delhi in March for stakeholder consultations; and held meetings with employee representatives in April and May.
Notably, a number of meetings are also scheduled in next month in Ladakh and Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir).
Jammu & Kashmir: The meeting in Srinagar is scheduled from 1-4 June (Monday-Thursday) and stakeholders had till 16 May to make appointments.
Ladakh: The meeting with concerned stakeholders in the UT of Ladakh is set for 8 June (Monday) and they had till 16 May to make appointments.
Beneficiaries are the nearly 50 lakh central government employees, including defence personnel, and around 65 lakh retired central government pensioners, including defence retirees will be impacted by the decisions.
Notably, the commission has invited suggestions and memorandums till 31 May after opening formal memorandum submissions in March. It began meetings with stakeholders in April, has other meets scheduled in May and June, and plans to schedule more meetings in due course.
To reach consensus, it will gather inputs from labour representatives and groups, ministries, pension bodies, central government organisations / institutions, employee unions / associations, and other similar stakeholders; analyse the data and then decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for the relevant employee and retiree groups.
The panel this month also invited applications from candidates for full-time and part-time consultant roles on a one-year contractual basis, “to make recommendations related to emolument structure of different categories of officers, employees and on pensions”.
As per plan, the CPC is expected to put forward its final recommendations around 18 months after being constituted on 3 November 2025. This means that the earlier we could get the panel's submissions is February 2027.
Further, looking at past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, roll out takes another two to three years to complete. This means that hikes announced in 2027, may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.