8th pay commission meeting employees, pensioners in Chennai today, Puducherry tomorrow — Here's what is on the agenda

The 8th central pay commission (CPC) began its two-day state visit to Tamil Nadu on 7 September, with official meetings in Chennai scheduled between 7-8 September (Monday-Tuesday). Further, another meeting is scheduled in the union territory of Puducherry on Wednesday, 9 September.
Notably, only employee unions, representative groups, pensioner associations, federations, and stakeholders who submitted an appointment request by the 18 August deadline will be allotted slots, as per the notice on the commission's website.
Discussions are likely over a number of key issues and these meetings, with the unions and groups who collectively represent a large number of employees and pensioners, including defence and railway staff, are expected to shape the panel's final recommendations.
Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai is the Chair and the panel includes Member-Secretary — Pankaj Jain, a former IAS, and Member of the Commission — Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance, Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister. Its official Terms of Reference (ToR) were released late last year.
The panel's decisions are expected to benefit more than 1 crore people, including around 50 lakh central government employees and nearly 65 lakh pensioners, including defence and railway personnel and retirees.
While the commission has not released an official agenda for the visits, the meetings are likely to feature talks over several recurring issues stated in the memorandums submitted by prominent unions. These include:
Since March, the commission has conducted multiple state visits to meet employee representative groups, unions and stakeholders to collect and analyse data before deciding on pay, allowances, and pension for employees and pensioners.
The commission is expected to announce recommendations within 18 months since constitution (on 3 November 2025), as per the official timeline stated in the ToR. This means its absolute deadline to submit the report is May 2027. Further, based on previous rollouts, the recommendations are likely to be fully implemented over a period of two years, by 2029 or 2030.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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