8th pay commission: Minimum pay, increment, salary structure — Check demands by Railways Senior Citizens Welfare Society

The Railways Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS) has in its memorandum of suggestions submitted to the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC) listed out demands related to basic pay, minimum pay, increment or annual increment, level in pay matrix, maximum pay level and more.

“The structure of pay recommended by the 8th CPC should ensure fairness, sustainability and adequate social security for pensioners vis-à-vis the serving employees. Pay revisions directly influence pension since pension is derived from the last drawn pay or notional pay in the pay matrix. Therefore, a balanced approach is essential,” the representative group said in an official statement on their demands.

Here's a look at the key demands: Basic Pay: Basic Pay should remain the core element of the salary structure as it forms the basis for pension, gratuity and other retirement benefits. The Commission should ensure that the revised Basic Pay adequately reflects inflation, rising living costs and the dignity of public service. Rationalisation should avoid excessive compression between entry and higher levels while ensuring equitable growth across all levels.

Minimum Pay: The minimum pay should be determined on a scientific basis keeping in view the norms evolved by the Indian Labour Conference and the principles considered by the 7th CPC. The price index as on 01.01.2026 should be used for calculation of minimum pay. The calculation should realistically account for current consumption patterns, housing, education, healthcare and digital connectivity. A higher minimum pay is necessary not only for fairness but also to maintain parity with comparable public sector and private sector compensation.

Annual Increment: A recognition of experience and service continuity, the existing rate of 3% of Basic Pay should be reviewed as it has become relatively modest due to inflation and longer career spans. An enhanced annual increment rate of 5% or a provision for periodic additional increments after certain years of service should be considered to maintain motivation and financial progression.

Levels in Pay Matrix: The Pay Matrix introduced by the 7th CPC has improved transparency and simplicity. However, certain anomalies and compression between adjacent levels have been noticed. The 8th CPC should review the spacing between levels to ensure adequate financial progression, especially between middle and higher levels. The system should also allow smoother movement between promotional levels.

Maximum Pay Levels: The maximum levels in the Pay Matrix should maintain a rational relativity with lower levels while reflecting higher responsibilities of senior positions. At the same time, the ratio between minimum and maximum pay should remain balanced so that the structure remains equitable and socially acceptable.

Pay–Pension Linkage: Any revision in pay structure should automatically translate into fair pension revision. Pensioners should receive full benefit of pay revisions through improved fitment formulas and parity measures so that past retirees are not disadvantaged.

Fitment Factor and Pay Progression: The fitment factor adopted by the 8th CPC should ensure meaningful real income growth and not merely neutralise inflation. It should be adequate to correct historical erosion in real wages and pensions.

Group highlights structural challenges — Highlights Noting the erosion of real wages due to inflation, the group feels that while DA provides partial protection, over time the gap between periodic pay revisions and continuously rising cost of living erodes purchasing power significantly.

It also called growth in basic pay inadequate because the existing structure places significant reliance on allowances and DA rather than strengthening the core element of salary — basic pay. “Since pension and retirement benefits are linked to basic pay, the inadequate growth adversely affects long-term financial security of retirees,” it stated.

Low rate of annual increment (3% at present) provides only modest financial progression, particularly during periods of high inflation, as per the release. It added that over a long career span, the incremental growth in pay is often insufficient to reflect experience, skill development and increased responsibilities. It has suggested an increase to 5%.

Compression in pay levels has occurred under the 7th CPC due to the difference between adjacent levels, it stated, adding that this reduces the financial incentive associated with promotions.

On limited career financial progression, the group said many employees experience slow financial growth due to limited promotional opportunities, particularly in large organisations such as the Indian Railways and often retire without reaching higher pay levels, which also restricts their pension.

Pay–pension disparities arise between past pensioners and recent retirees because pension revisions do not always fully reflect pay revisions granted to serving employees. “This creates a sense of inequity among pensioners of different retirement periods,” it said.

Concerns were raised over fitment factor being focused on neutralising DA rather than providing pay improvement in pay.

It also felt there is an increasing gap between private sector employees and government compensation which may affect the ability to attract and retain talent. “Addressing these challenges requires the 8th CPC to adopt a balanced approach that strengthens basic pay, ensures meaningful pay progression, removes pay compression and safeguards the financial interests of pensioners. A well-structured pay system will promote fairness, motivation and long-term financial security for both employees and retirees,” the statement read.