8th Pay Commission: Minimum pay, allowances, salary hike, increment — Here are top demands from Railway employee groups

As the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) engages in active consultations and discussions with unions and stakeholders, three major employee representative groups have raised demands regarding changed pay matrix and salary structures for central government employees and pensioners.
After the 8th CPC invited memoranda from eligible stakeholders last month, major employee groups, including the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) and the Railways Senior Citizens Welfare Society (RSCWS), have submitted detailed suggestions.
Notably, they represent a number of employees and pensioners with the Indian Railways, and their suggestions are expected to play an important role in shaping the panel’s decisions over the coming months. The 8th CPC is expected to submit its final recommendations by mid-2027.
Indian Railways last month revised DA and DR by 2%, effective from 1 January 2026, thereby taking the component to 60% of basic pay from 58% earlier. This impacted lakhs of employees, pensioners, family pensioners, and other eligible beneficiaries covered under the 7th CPC. Notably, Indian Railways is among the largest public sector employers in India.
From the 8th CPC, the two representative groups — IRTSA and RSCWS — are seeking an overhaul of the salary structure, better pay levels, annual increments and allowances for employees, as follows:
Feedback and suggestions from stakeholders are expected to be taken into account when the commission finalises its reforms on remuneration and pensions. The 8th pay commission has invited suggestions and memoranda until 15 June, following the formal opening of submissions in March.
Chaired by former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the 8th CPC includes Professor Pulak Ghosh, tenured Professor of Finance and Member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, as a Member of the Commission, and Pankaj Jain as Member-Secretary. The panel is expected to collect data and analyse it to decide allowances, pension formula and salary structures for employee and retiree groups. It is expected to announce its decisions by mid-2027.
Further, based on past trends, once the pay commission's recommendations are made, the rollout takes another two to three years to complete. This means that while hikes could be announced in 2027, they may only be fully implemented by 2029 or 2030.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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