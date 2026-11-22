The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission are bound to impact not just government employees’ salaries but also the difference in earnings between junior and senior officials. To better understand this, let us look at different proposals submitted by two prominent employee bodies.

Ministerial Staff Association (MSA) Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) This is because both unions present entirely different approaches to restructuring salaries and evolving the pay matrix if their proposals are eventually accepted by the 8th Pay Commission and implemented by the central government.

The core difference lies in their respective approaches, the proposed fitment factors, and how these could affect the salary gap across levels. This write-up is dedicated towards discussing these aspects in detail.

Uniform vs graded fitment factor: What is the difference? The MSA, for example, has proposed a minimum basic salary of ₹65,000 and a maximum salary of ₹9 lakh, thus implying a fitment factor of about 3.61. If this is accepted and implemented, it will increase salaries across all levels by roughly the same proportion.

For example, Level 1 basic pay can rise from ₹18,000 today (i.e., under the 7th Pay Commission) to ₹65,000, whereas Level 18 pay can increase from ₹2.5 lakh to approximately ₹9.02 lakh.

Still, it should also be noted that a uniform fitment factor would not change the existing minimum-to-maximum pay ratio of around 1:13.9. For this, there will be a requirement for graded acceptance and application of fitment factors.

IRTSA is aiming to accomplish something similar. They have suggested a graded fitment factor, ranging from 2.92 for Level 1 to 4.38 for Levels 17 and 18. This approach would give higher-level employees a larger increase and dynamically adjust the current minimum-to-maximum pay ratio.

How could salaries differ under the two proposals? The following estimates, based on the existing 7th Pay Commission entry pay matrix, illustrate the difference clearly; they are explained in detail below:

Pay level 7th CPC basic pay MSA proposal (3.61) IRTSA proposal Level 1 ₹ 18,000 ₹ 65,000 ₹ 52,600 Level 6 ₹ 35,400 ₹ 1,27,800 ₹ 1,23,900 Level 12 ₹ 78,800 ₹ 2,84,500 ₹ 2,99,500 Level 18 ₹ 2,50,000 ₹ 9,02,500 ₹ 10,95,000

Note: The figures discussed above are illustrative in nature. For complete details of the unions' demands, refer to their official memorandums submitted to the 8th Pay Commission.

Now, it is critical to note that under IRTSA's proposal, the minimum-to-maximum pay ratio would widen to approximately about 1:20.8.

What is the core objective of the unions behind this proposal? The core aim of the unions behind these proposals is to bring meaningful changes in the salaries and pensions of serving central government employees and pensioners. It is also essential to note that eligible unions and associations have the opportunity to present their views, ideas, and grievances to the central government through a formally constituted pay commission once every 10 years.

That is why the decisions of the 8th Pay Commission panel will influence the salaries, allowances, and pensions of central government employees for the next 10 years or so, until the 9th Pay Commission is officially constituted.

In summary, the 3-member, 8th Pay Commission panel headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai will now have to balance two extremely important considerations.

Providing meaningful salary increases to employees at the lower levels. Ensuring that promotions and greater responsibility bring adequate financial rewards. Furthermore, as things stand today, neither of these proposals has been accepted, and the final pay structure will eventually depend on the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations and the government’s decision.