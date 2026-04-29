8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM meeting begins key pay, pension talks; what to know

The consultation process for the 8th Central Pay Commission has formally begun, with the first meeting between the National Council–Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the Commission setting the stage for key discussions on pay, pensions, and service conditions. As part of this process, the Commission is holding stakeholder interactions in New Delhi from 28 April to 30 April 2026.

This marks an important step in structured consultations to review the salaries, pensions, allowances, and service conditions of central government employees and pensioners. The primary objective is to understand the views, aspirations, and grievances of stakeholders.

What was the agenda of the meeting? The meeting focused on key issues such as salary revision, the fitment factor, and pension reforms. A proposal submitted by NC-JCM to the Commission includes a minimum salary of ₹69,000 and a fitment factor of 3.833. The consultative exercise is aimed at improving pensions and the overall pay structure. The union represents more than 35 lakh government employees.

This development comes at a crucial stage, as the Commission continues to engage with employee groups, unions, pensioners, and other stakeholders as part of its broader consultation phase. More meetings are expected across the country, with details to be shared in due course.

First formal dialogue sets tone for broader consultations The initial interaction between Commission members and NC-JCM focused on key service-related concerns raised by central government employees. Discussions covered areas such as rationalising the pay structure, pension and allowance reforms, and improving service conditions.

The NC-JCM delegation, led by Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra, presented the employee-side perspective on long-standing demands for fair wages, salary revisions, and pension parity.

The Commission, chaired by Ranjana Prakash Desai, is expected to incorporate these inputs into its assessment before drafting its recommendations. This meeting is part of a wider consultation process through which the Commission is gathering feedback from various stakeholders.

Focus is on active stakeholder engagement The 8th Central Pay Commission, a temporary body, was constituted by the Government of India on 3 November 2025, to address issues related to pay revision, salaries, pensions, and the fitment factor.

Headquartered in New Delhi, the Commission is currently in its consultation and memorandum submission phase, with structured meetings scheduled between April 28 and 30, 2026. During this period, employee unions, associations, and stakeholders can submit their demands through the Commission’s official portal https://8cpc.gov.in.

Due to the approaching deadline, the website has seen heavy traffic in recent days, leading to occasional service disruptions as the 30 April submission deadline nears.

Impact of the 8th Pay Commission The Commission’s recommendations are expected to impact nearly 50 lakh central government employees and over 66 lakh pensioners, making it highly significant for a large section of the population.

Key expectations include: Revision of the fitment factor. Overall salary hike. Meeting the demands and expectations of various stakeholders. Still, no official figure on the fitment factor or salary revision has been finalised as of now.

With consultations now going on, the pay commission is expected to move towards drafting its report after completing stakeholder interactions, setting the stage for major policy recommendations and changes in the coming period. The report is expected to be submitted approximately 18 months after the commission's constitution in November 2025, i.e., around April - May 2027.

The recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission will also go a long way toward boosting demand in the Indian economy, beyond just meeting the aspirations of participating stakeholders, employees, and pensioners.