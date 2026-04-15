8th Pay Commission: NC-JCM Staff Side seeks ₹69,000 minimum pay, 6% increment annually – check details

The National Council-JCM Staff Side has submitted a 51-page memorandum to the 8th Pay Commission, proposing a minimum basic pay of ₹69,000 with a fitment factor of 3.833. The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission were for a ₹18,000 pay hike, as detailed in a CNBC-TV18 report. These recommendations aim to improve the lives of over 50 lakh central government employees and pensioners amid rising inflation and geopolitical pressures.

Furthermore, the memorandum discusses the significance of doubling the annual increment rate to 6% from the existing 3%, arguing that a higher increment would better reflect inflation, rising prices, and living costs.

It also suggests rationalising pay levels and improving payments by merging certain lower- and mid-level pay bands, while retaining higher levels with adjustments based on the proposed fitment factor.

Keeping this in mind, let us look at the fundamentals of the 8th Pay Commission and other recommendations of the central staff body.

Why was the 8th Pay Commission established? The 8th Pay Commission is a government panel established to revise the pay, allowances, and pensions of central government employees and retired former servicemen. The Commission is also responsible towards looking into the wider implications of these revisions on contributions, retirement benefits and government spending.

Proposal of revised HRA Structure The NC-JCM has also proposed upward revisions in House Rent Allowance (HRA); the details of the same are as follows:

40% for X cities 35% for Y 30% for Z It recommends indexing HRA to Dearness Allowance for automatic inflation adjustments, plus city classification reviews every five years.

Allowances and pay parity Provisions include 10% extra for qualifications beyond requirements, overtime at double rates under labour laws, and improved pay for high-risk roles in healthcare, defence, and labs. Pay scales restructured for equity, capping the min-max ratio at 1:12 to boost model employment and morale.

Projected pay matrix

S.No Proposed Level Existing Pay Matrix Proposed Minimum (8th CPC @ 3.833 Fitment) 1 Pay Scale–1 (Existing Level 1) ₹ 18,000 – ₹ 56,900 ₹ 69,000 2 Pay Scale–2 (Merged Levels 2 & 3) ₹ 21,700 – ₹ 69,100 ₹ 83,200 3 Pay Scale–3 (Merged Levels 4 & 5) ₹ 29,200 – ₹ 92,300 ₹ 1,12,000 4 Pay Scale–4 (Existing Level 6) ₹ 35,400 – ₹ 1,12,400 ₹ 1,35,700 5 Pay Scale–5 (Merged Levels 7 & 8) ₹ 47,600 – ₹ 1,51,100 ₹ 1,82,500 6 Pay Scale–6 (Merged Levels 9 & 10) ₹ 56,100 – ₹ 1,77,500 ₹ 2,15,100 7 Levels 11–17 → Renumbered as Pay Scale 7 to Pay Scale 13 Retained with 3.833 Fitment Factor —

These proposed recommendations by the National Council-JCM Staff Side will now go through consultations and discussions before the formal implementation of the 8th CPC, promising a better economic future for central government employees and pensioners.