8th Pay Commission: NCJCM's ₹69,000 basic pay proposal and 3.83 fitment factor explained

The National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NCJCM) has recently proposed a minimum basic pay of ₹69,000 for Group C employees under the upcoming 8th Pay Commission. This proposal is based on a detailed, elaborate expense calculation sheet.

The proposal also indicated a fitment factor of 3.83, which is higher than the 7th Pay Commission’s 2.57, given that pay revision usually occurs once a decade.

This particular calculation was reportedly prepared under the supervision and guidance of the NCJCM team. It takes a scientific approach that factors in real household expenses and day-to-day living costs for a family of five.

Keeping these developments in mind, let us examine the fundamental reasons for the establishment of the 8th Pay Commission and the NCJCM team's tabulated calculation of the ₹69,000 minimum pay.

Fundamental Reasons for the Setting Up of the 8th Pay Commission The 8th Pay Commission has been established for the following basic reasons:

Over the last decade, the cost of basic expenses such as food, housing, health care, and education has increased significantly. This makes it vital for the government to revise employees' pay to sustain purchasing power. Pay Commissions are generally established every 10 years to carefully review the salary structures of central government employees and pensioners in line with current economic conditions. Employee unions, concerned stakeholders and pensioners, including institutions such as NCJCM, have consistently pushed for a more realistic, fair and equitable pay structure that reflects modern living standards. With the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence and digitisation, job roles have evolved immensely over the last decade or so. Employees now require higher skills, better education and training, which should be reflected in their compensation. Revision of pay parity and improvements in pay are key motivators. They help maintain parity across different levels of government jobs and boost morale, productivity, and retention among employees. These are some of the fundamental reasons for requesting a pay revision by the concerned employees, stakeholders, unions, and pensioners. Now, let us look at how the ₹69,000 minimum pay was calculated in the NCJCM proposal.

How the ₹ 69,000 minimum pay was calculated The worksheet is based on estimating monthly consumption and expenditure needs, including, but not limited to, basic food, clothing, housing, utilities, and other vital expenses. It also includes provisions for education, recreation, housing and technology.

Here’s a simplified version of the calculation:

Category Amount ( ₹) Total Food Expenses 24,443.15 Other Food Items (10%) 2,444.31 Clothing & Detergents 5,690.00 Subtotal (Basic Needs) 32,577.46 Housing (7.5%) 2,443.31 Fuel, Electricity, Water (20%) 7,004.15 Skill Development (25%) 10,506.23 Social & Misc Expenses (25%) 13,132.79 Technology Charges (5%) 3,283.19 Grand Total 68,947.15 (~ ₹ 69,000)

What does this mean for employees? If this proposal is accepted, the recommendation can lead to a fairly reasonable salary hike for the central government employees, especially in the lower pay bands. Taking into account rising inflation and the once-in-a-decade revision, these are the union's demands.

Furthermore, the higher fitment factor of 3.83 clearly reflects rising lifestyle expenses, inflation, and modern-day costs such as skill development, technological advancement, and other associated costs.

Still, it is essential to acknowledge that the official government announcement is yet to come. This is only the staff side's proposal to NCJCM. The final decision in this regard will depend on the recommendations of the 8th Pay Commission and subsequent government approval. This development, nevertheless, has sparked strong interest among serving and retired employees as anticipation for a fair pay revision continues to build.