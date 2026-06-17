8th pay commission: No more half-day CL for every late attendance? Key demands on attendance and leave rules

As the 8th Pay Commission begins examining proposals from employee organisations, one demand drawing attention concerns attendance rules. Employee unions have urged the panel to reconsider a rule requiring the deduction of half-day casual leave (CL) for reporting late to work.
Currently, employees are allowed to report up to one hour late on two days a month without any penalty. If they are late beyond this limit, half a day of casual leave is deducted from their leave balance for each additional instance of late attendance.
Requesting for a change in the rule, the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC- JCM) staff side said in its memorendum, "Considering the present huge traffic conditions in almost all the cities and also the fact that Biometric attendance system is implemented in all the Central Government Establishments, the above provision may be amended that late attendance up to 120 minutes (2 Hours) in a month may be condoned and any late attendance after this 120 minutes grace period in a month, then Half day CL can be deducted," the staff side wrote in their memorandum to the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC).
NC-JCM also requested a change in a condition for work-related illness and injury leaves.
The 8th Pay Commission recommendations are expected to affect more than 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including central government employees and pensioners, as well as their families. So far, India has witnessed seven pay commissions. The First Pay Commission was established in January 1946, and since then, a new pay commission has generally been constituted every 10 years.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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