8th Pay Commission: Not just DA or fitment factor, this formula can push minimum basic pay to ₹69,000

Inflation, fitment factor or dearness allowance (DA) are not the only factors that will impact the salaries of central government employees under the 8th pay commission. A key but lesser-known element in pay calculations is the “family unit” formula - that estimate how much money an employee needs to support a household.
Now, during the ongoing 8th Pay Commission meetings, different employee bodies are recommending changes for existing family unit formula noting that it no longer reflect the realities of modern Indian families amid the concerns like rising food prices, education and medical inflation.
Under pay commission, family unit represents an employee and their dependents, and based on that it tries estimate how much money a typical employee’s household needs to maintain a minimum standard of living.
The formula used for this is based on the Aykroyd formula, which estimates the minimum salary required to cover basic living expenses such as food, clothing and housing.
The present system of treating a family as three units.
Employee unions have proposed that a family should be counted as five units for salary calculations. Under this formula, the employee and spouse would count as one unit each, two children as 0.8 units each, and parents as 0.8 units together — taking the total to 5.2 units, which has been rounded off to 5 units.
National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM), during a recent meeting with the pay commission, cited legal obligations under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act and the Social Security Code, 2020, which define ‘family’ to include dependent parents, and female employees can also include their parents-in-law as part of their family.
“The minimum pay computed by the Staff Side National Council (JCM) is ₹69,000 for a 5 unit family. Accordingly, the fitment formula for the existing employees and pensioners will be 3.833,” the JC-NCM memorandum said.
If the Pay Commission estimates that households are spending more on essentials such as food, rent, healthcare, transport and education, the minimum expenditure benchmark increases. As a result, salaries will also go up.
If the commission agrees to revise the assumptions around household spending, it could affect:
The 8th Pay Commission is expected to affect more than 1.1 crore beneficiaries, including central government employees and pensioners, as well as their families.
So far, India has witnessed seven pay commissions. The First Pay Commission was established in January 1946, and since then, a new pay commission has generally been constituted every 10 years. The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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