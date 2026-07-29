8th Pay Commission not required to brief Centre during deliberations, Finance Ministry tells Rajya Sabha

The central government constituted the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was appointed as the Chairperson of the Commission, with Prof Pulak Ghosh and Pankaj Jain as Member (part time) and Member-Secretary, respectively.
The Commission has been tasked with focusing on the revision of salaries, pensions, allowances, and other associated aspects affecting central government employees and pensioners.
The central government has allocated 18 months to the 8th Pay Commission to submit its final report. In August, the 8th Pay Commission will have completed half of its allocated time.
The Finance Ministry has recently clarified in Parliament that the 8th Pay Commission is not required to keep the Centre informed of its progress, as it has the autonomy to determine its own procedure under its Terms of Reference (ToR).
The Terms of Reference (ToR) is a written mandate that defines the scope, responsibilities, objectives and operational framework of the 8th Pay Commission. The Centre approved this on 28 October 2025.
As per the government's notification, the ToR empowers the Commission to devise its own procedures for consultations and deliberations, allowing it to function independently and to submit its final recommendations without providing periodic progress updates to the government.
In a written reply to a query on the 8th Pay Commission's progress in the Rajya Sabha on 28 July, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary explained, “The Commission's Terms of Reference do not provide that the Commission would keep the Government updated on the progress made by it, the nature of recommendations being contemplated or on its consultation process during the course of its deliberations.”
He added, “The Government has notified Resolution dated 03.11.2025 for the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission, including its Terms of Reference (ToR). The Resolution dated 03.11.2025 provides that the 8th Central Pay Commission will devise its own procedure.”
The clarification came in response to a series of questions and doubts raised by Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan regarding the functioning of the 8th Pay Commission.
The minister also highlighted that the 8th Pay Commission is expected to submit its final recommendations to the central government within the timeline specified in the government’s notification. Chaudhary said, “As per the Resolution dated 03.11.2025, the 8th Central Pay Commission will make its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution"
The 8th Pay Commission has conducted several rounds of consultations across various states in the country. It has now invited stakeholders, including central government organizations and recognized employee associations and unions, to additional meetings scheduled across India.
City
Meeting date(s)
Last date to seek an appointment
Who can participate?
|Delhi
|August 7 & 10, 2026
|31 July 2026
|Central Government organisations, employee associations and unions
|Chennai
|8 September 2026
|18 August 2026
|Eligible stakeholders who have submitted memoranda
|Puducherry
|September 9, 2026
|August 18, 2026
|Eligible stakeholders who have submitted memoranda
All concerned participants and stakeholders seeking an appointment must apply before the deadline as provided above. Applications should be submitted in the predetermined format available on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission.
All these applications must include the ‘Unique Memo ID’ generated after the memorandum is submitted on the 8th Pay Commission portal.
The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025.
The Terms of Reference (ToR) were approved by the Cabinet on 28 October 2025, as announced in an official press release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
The final report is expected to be submitted in 18-months from November 2025, tentatively falling in the months of May-June 2027.
The Commission will complete its tenure in the next nine months or so, i.e., May-June 2027.
5. When were the most recent 8th Pay Commission stakeholder meetings held?
The most recent 8th Pay Commission stakeholder meetings were held in Bhubaneswar on 6-7 July and in Kolkata on 9-10 July.
Shivam writes on personal finance, equity markets, and mutual funds. He has previously contributed to several leading publications, including Moneycontrol. He can be reached at shivam.shukla@htdigital.in
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