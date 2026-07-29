8th Pay Commission not required to brief Centre during deliberations, Finance Ministry tells Rajya Sabha

The central government constituted the 8th Pay Commission on 3 November 2025. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was appointed as the Chairperson of the Commission, with Prof Pulak Ghosh and Pankaj Jain as Member (part time) and Member-Secretary, respectively.

The Commission has been tasked with focusing on the revision of salaries, pensions, allowances, and other associated aspects affecting central government employees and pensioners.

The central government has allocated 18 months to the 8th Pay Commission to submit its final report. In August, the 8th Pay Commission will have completed half of its allocated time.

The Finance Ministry has recently clarified in Parliament that the 8th Pay Commission is not required to keep the Centre informed of its progress, as it has the autonomy to determine its own procedure under its Terms of Reference (ToR).

What are Terms of Reference of 8th Pay Commission The Terms of Reference (ToR) is a written mandate that defines the scope, responsibilities, objectives and operational framework of the 8th Pay Commission. The Centre approved this on 28 October 2025.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Fitment factor above 3 faces fiscal reality check

As per the government's notification, the ToR empowers the Commission to devise its own procedures for consultations and deliberations, allowing it to function independently and to submit its final recommendations without providing periodic progress updates to the government.

Finance Ministry clarifies 8th Pay Commission’s autonomy in Rajya Sabha In a written reply to a query on the 8th Pay Commission's progress in the Rajya Sabha on 28 July, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary explained, “The Commission's Terms of Reference do not provide that the Commission would keep the Government updated on the progress made by it, the nature of recommendations being contemplated or on its consultation process during the course of its deliberations.”

He added, “The Government has notified Resolution dated 03.11.2025 for the constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission, including its Terms of Reference (ToR). The Resolution dated 03.11.2025 provides that the 8th Central Pay Commission will devise its own procedure.”

The clarification came in response to a series of questions and doubts raised by Rajya Sabha MP Javed Ali Khan regarding the functioning of the 8th Pay Commission.

8th Pay Commission report due after 18 months of formation The minister also highlighted that the 8th Pay Commission is expected to submit its final recommendations to the central government within the timeline specified in the government’s notification. Chaudhary said, “As per the Resolution dated 03.11.2025, the 8th Central Pay Commission will make its recommendations within 18 months of the date of its constitution"

Parliament query sought details on the following questions: The total number of meetings held by the 8th Pay Commission so far.

The total number of employee unions consulted so far, union-wise.

Whether unions have sought to increase the number of family units from three to five, including parents, while calculating the fitment factor.

The government's response to such demands.

The likely timeline for submission of the 8th Pay Commission's report.

Key dates and details of 8th Pay Commission stakeholder meetings The 8th Pay Commission has conducted several rounds of consultations across various states in the country. It has now invited stakeholders, including central government organizations and recognized employee associations and unions, to additional meetings scheduled across India.

City Meeting date(s) Last date to seek an appointment Who can participate? Delhi August 7 & 10, 2026 31 July 2026 Central Government organisations, employee associations and unions Chennai 8 September 2026 18 August 2026 Eligible stakeholders who have submitted memoranda Puducherry September 9, 2026 August 18, 2026 Eligible stakeholders who have submitted memoranda

All concerned participants and stakeholders seeking an appointment must apply before the deadline as provided above. Applications should be submitted in the predetermined format available on the official website of the 8th Pay Commission.

All these applications must include the ‘Unique Memo ID’ generated after the memorandum is submitted on the 8th Pay Commission portal.

8th Pay Commission FAQs: Timeline, meetings and latest updates 1. When was the 8th Pay Commission constituted? The 8th Pay Commission was constituted on 3 November 2025.

2. When did the Union Cabinet approve the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the 8th Pay Commission? The Terms of Reference (ToR) were approved by the Cabinet on 28 October 2025, as announced in an official press release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB).

3. When is the 8th Pay Commission expected to submit its report? The final report is expected to be submitted in 18-months from November 2025, tentatively falling in the months of May-June 2027.

4. When is the 8th Pay Commission expected to complete its 18-month tenure? The Commission will complete its tenure in the next nine months or so, i.e., May-June 2027.



5. When were the most recent 8th Pay Commission stakeholder meetings held?